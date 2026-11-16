Real Madrid have decided against letting Endrick sign for Arsenal on loan during the winter transfer window, as per a report, but there has been a far more positive update on one of Mikel Arteta’s other attacking targets.

Arsenal made a late approach for Endrick in the summer. They saw him as a great option to improve Arteta’s forward line after missing out on players such as Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers.

But Endrick stayed at the Bernabeu. Returning Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was eager to take a look at the Brazilian striker after he impressed on loan at Lyon in the second half of last season.

Endrick himself had confidence he could make an impact for Los Blancos, given how well he performed in France.

However, Endrick is struggling to pick up starts under Mourinho due to Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and Yan Diomande all being ahead of him in the pecking order.

That has limited the 20-year-old to just one goal and seven appearances so far.

We revealed on October 31 that Arsenal have maintained contact with Endrick’s agents, and that the player is targeting a January move to reignite his career.

On November 11, sources explained to us that Arsenal allowing Martin Zubimendi to join Madrid could help them get the green light to snare Endrick in January.

But according to Football Insider, Madrid will not let the young sensation leave on loan in January as they intend to keep him for the full campaign.

‘The Italian duo of AC Milan and Roma are also “very keen” to sign the young Brazilian this winter, but are set to see their efforts blocked by Real,’ the report claims.

It adds: ‘Sources say that Jose Mourinho has already made it clear that Endrick will be needed in the second half of the season, despite his lack of football of late.’

Arsenal saw Endrick as an ‘ideal candidate’ to bolster Arteta’s attack given his ability to play as either a No 9 or winger. But Madrid’s decision means the Gunners have been forced to ‘turn their attention away from Endrick’ and explore alternative deals.

This update comes after The Athletic’s Madrid reporter, Mario Cortegana, revealed on November 11 that Roma or Milan are more likely to sign Endrick than Arsenal or Sporting CP.

Cortegana added that if Madrid were to consider the player’s permanent exit, they would demand over €60million (£50m) to sell.

Arsenal could seemingly restart their pursuit of fellow Madrid star Vinicius after learning a deal for Endrick will not be possible.

Endrick, Vinicius both on Arsenal radar

Football Transfers claimed over the weekend there is ‘genuine belief’ at Arsenal that Vinicius will move to the Emirates next summer.

Indeed, the reigning Premier League champions are ‘confident’ that Vinicius’ blockbuster signing is ‘likely’, despite the winger penning a new contract with Madrid in August.

The report claims that Vinicius’ new deal is weighing heavily on him, and his struggles in the Spanish capital could facilitate a huge transfer to Arsenal.

While Vinicius has been far from his brilliant best this term, it is hard to see Madrid selling him yet keeping Endrick.

After all, Vinicius has been pivotal to Madrid winning several major trophies throughout his career, whereas Endrick is still aiming to live up to his potential.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has responded to speculation Arsenal will move for RB Leipzig ace Antonio Nusa in January.