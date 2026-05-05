Arsenal like the look of Victor Valdepenas

Arsenal are providing Eintracht Frankfurt with strong competition for Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas, according to a report, and he is not the only Spanish youngster the Gunners are eyeing.

Valdepenas is one of the best defenders Real Madrid have produced in recent years. The centre-half, who can also play at left-back, came through Los Blancos’ academy before being handed his senior debut by former manager Xabi Alonso earlier this season.

Valdepenas has great physical attributes as he is 6ft 2in tall and very quick. He is strong in the tackle and excels in one-v-one scenarios against strikers, while he is also comfortable on the ball and can break the press with powerful forward runs.

The 19-year-old’s contract with Madrid runs for another three years, though he is emerging as a candidate for a potential summer move.

Sky Sports Germany report that Valdepenas is ‘in the sights’ of Frankfurt, but they are facing ‘fierce competition’ from Arsenal for his services.

The report adds: ‘Several top clubs are closely monitoring his development, including clubs from England and Spain.’

Arsenal are ‘interested’, though Frankfurt have got the jump on Mikel Arteta’s side by ‘making a move’.

‘Concrete talks’ between the German outfit and Valdepenas’ camp are said to be underway. He has a €50million (£43m) exit clause in his contract.

It emerged in April that Arsenal are keen on both Valdepenas and fellow Spaniard Jacobo Ramon. However, Madrid could ruin both of those moves.

Madrid are in a strong position to keep Valdepenas, while they also have a buy-back clause for Como centre-back Ramon.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal are ‘monitoring’ Valdepenas’ situation, and that he is on their ‘shortlist’ for defensive additions.

We also confirmed in January that Arsenal hold strong interest in the Spain U19 international. Our sources state that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will ‘act decisively’ to sign Valdepenas if he warms to an exit from the Bernabeu.

AC Milan were linked with the player in February, though the race currently appears to be down to Arsenal and Frankfurt.

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Arsenal watching numerous Madrid players

Valdepenas is among several Madrid stars Arsenal are keeping tabs on. We revealed on March 31 that the Gunners have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in chasing ‘generational’ attacking talent Arda Guler.

Madrid are open to selling midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and both Arsenal and Liverpool are looking into a possible deal.

Last summer, The Athletic confirmed Arteta would like Rodrygo to replace Gabriel Martinelli at left wing. But Rodrygo has since suffered an ACL injury, making a transfer this year unlikely.

In a separate pursuit, Arsenal have reportedly held ‘positive talks’ with a Newcastle United star.

We understand Berta is expecting to finalise a current player’s new contract before the World Cup, too.