Spanish giants Real Madrid have been urged to spend big on a top Arsenal star who could become an outstanding centre-back option for the next decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The reigning LaLiga champions are already reported to be in discussions over bolstering their defensive options in the January transfer window after Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal were ruled out for the remainder of the current campaign.

Militao suffered a torn ACL for the second time in two seasons in the recent clash with Osasuna, while Carvajal suffered a similar injury last month to leave Carlo Ancelotti short on defensive options.

Former Manchester City centre-back, Aymeric Laporte, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, has been linked with a move to Madrid and commented on that interest this week.

The Spaniard, when asked about Real’s interest, said: “I’m not very aware of it. I’ve only read the same thing as you, so there’s no problem. Obviously, teams like Real Madrid are not looked down upon.”

However, former Athletic Bilbao sporting director, Rafael Alkorta, has urged Real to wait until next summer before pushing for a move for brilliant Arsenal centre-back William Saliba instead.

The Frenchman has established himself as one the best central defenders in the Premier League during his time in north London, forming arguably the best pairing in the country alongside Gabriel.

And Alkorta thinks he would be the perfect fit for the Spanish giants, while also endorsing a move for Laporte as well. He told Cadena SER: “I wouldn’t sign in January, I would wait and consider Aymeric Laporte as an option.

“Maybe you have to spend €80 million (£66.5m) on a guy like Saliba who will give you 10 more years of service. Real Madrid rarely make mistakes in that regard.”

READ MORE ➡️ The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

Saliba earns plaudits in high places

The Arsenal defender is clearly highly thought of by his peers in England following recent comments from arguably the best central defender in the Premier League, Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk.

When asked by Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel which centre-backs have caught his eye over the past few seasons, Van Dijk responded: “Well obviously Saliba is making very good steps at the moment.

“Yeah he’s the first one I have in mind. He’s a solid one, in possession I think he’s doing a good job.”

Ferdinand interjected by asking if Van Dijk believes Saliba reminds him of himself. In response, the Dutchman declared Saliba at age 23 is a vastly superior player to the level of player Van Dijk was when he was 23.

Van Dijk replied: “Yeah, maybe, I think if I’m honest when I was that age I was nowhere near what he is today. That’s the beauty of football.”

Saliba has been part of an Arsenal back four who have conceded 12 goals in their 11 Premier League outings this season, although the Gunners have won only one of their last four league outings to slip to fourth in the table and are already nine points behind Liverpool in the title race.

Next up is a home clash with high-flying Nottingham Forest on Saturday November 23.

Latest Arsenal news: Gunners tracking Ajax ace / Duo emerge as Edu replacements

Arsenal are among the European clubs who have been attracted by the performances of Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor since the start of this season, as per reports.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of midfield players of late. They have seen Martin Odegaard sidelined for a while, and know Thomas Partey might soon leave the club.

As such, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new midfielder to add into the mix, and seem to have found a perfect option in the Netherlands star.

Meanwhile, Thiago Scuro and Roberto Olabe are two candidates to replace Edu as Arsenal sporting director, according to reports.

IN FOCUS – How Real could look next season with Saliba on board