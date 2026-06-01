Arsenal ‘will make a move for’ €50m Real Madrid defender Xabi Alonso criticised for ‘mistake’

Arsenal are planning to raid Real Madrid to bring defender Victor Valdepenas to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Xabi Alonso’s previous comments on the youngster come to light.

It was back in early October 2025 when Arsenal’s interest in Valdepenas first emerged.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast at the time: “I have one name, he’s a talent that Arsenal have been monitoring for a few months now, and he’s a player they keep observing.

“It’s not going to be easy at all because he’s a Real Madrid player, but the name is Victor Valdepenas. He’s considered and important talent, a very young player from the Real Madrid youth sector.

“Centre-back, Spanish, talented, Arsenal have been monitoring him for some time, so he’s one of the players on the radar at Arsenal.

“We know very well how difficult it is to sign players from Real Madrid because all the players want to stay at Real Madrid and consider that as the best project possible, but for sure Arsenal have been tracking and monitoring this boy.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, subsequently reported on January 20, 2026, that Arsenal were planning to launch a 2026 summer bid for Valdepenas.

According to BBC Sport, Valdepenas has a release clause of €50million (£43.2m, $58.1m) in his contract at Los Blancos.

AS has now stated that Arsenal remain keen on a deal for the 19-year-old, who can play as a centre-back or as a left-back.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has stated: ‘As AS previously reported, Valdepenas, a Real Madrid Castilla player, remains on Arsenal’s radar and they will make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window’.

DON’T MISS: Romano drops TRIPLE Arsenal signing bombshell as £100m deal ‘accelerates’

Victor Valdepenas made Real Madrid debut under Xabi Alonso

Valdepenas made his Madrid first-team debut under then-manager Xabi Alonso in December 2025.

Alonso, who will become the Chelsea manager on July 1, started the defender against Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in LaLiga on December 14.

Valdepenas started as a left-back and played for 78 minutes, as Real Madrid, who will have Jose Mourinho as their next manager next season, won 2-1.

After the game, the 19-year-old told Real Madrid TV: “It’s a dream, every child’s dream.

“I’ve been dreaming about it since I started playing football and today I’ve been able to fulfil it. It’s impossible to explain how I feel, I’m really happy, to be honest.”

“I was nervous at first, I’m not going to lie, but my teammates calmed me down and I’m grateful to them and the captains. It’s not every day you make your debut with Real Madrid, and as a starter at that, but I was able to handle it well thanks to everyone.”

While Alonso praised Valdepenas for his overall performance against Alaves, the Spaniard did publicly criticise the teenager for his mistake that led to the goal.

The London Evening Standard quoted Alonso as saying: “We conceded on the only occasion that Valdepenas made a mistake, because in all the others he was very accurate and played very well.

“As I said before, Valdepenas made his debut, and I congratulate him from here, not only for his debut but for the match he played. He competed and was very steady.

“Making your debut with Real Madrid is always a special day. We’re in this together.”

READ NEXT: Alonso rocked by £183m Chelsea exit claims as Real Madrid ‘ace card’ revealed