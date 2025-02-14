Real Madrid view Arsenal ace as ‘Bellingham of defenders’, as Fabrizio Romano rates transfer chances

Fabrizio Romano has provided an emphatic update on speculation Arsenal could sell William Saliba to Real Madrid.

Saliba, 23, is already one of world football’s premier centre-halves. The classy Frenchman has formed a rock solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes that has underpinned Arsenal’s title challenges over the last two-and-a-half seasons.

However, Real Madrid – known to be hunting a new centre-back ahead of the 2025/26 season – are circling.

Sky Sports Switzerland recently claimed talks between Real Madrid and Saliba’s camp have already taken place.

Furthermore, it’s was then stated Saliba ‘considers the Madrid club as the ultimate dream of his career, and the prospect of playing with his friend Kylian Mbappe, also from Bondy (an area of Paris), is a strong argument in his thinking.’

On the subject of cost, it was claimed Arsenal would demand £100m before cashing in. A sale at that price would make Saliba the world’s most expensive defender, surpassing Harry Maguire’s £80m transfer to Manchester United in 2019 by £20m.

The speculation and rumblings around Saliba have prompted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano to provide his insight on the situation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed Real Madrid view Saliba in the highest regard, claiming one figure within the club sees him as the ‘[Jude] Bellingham of defenders.’

However, as yet no club-to-club talks have taken place and Romano stressed Arsenal will do everything in their power to prevent an exit.

“There is no doubt that internally people at Real Madrid see William Saliba as a superstar, a fantastic defender,” began Romano.

“So at Real Madrid they really appreciate William Saliba. It’s also important to say that someone internally at Real Madrid considers Saliba the ‘Bellingham of defenders’.

“So a top player for present but also top player for the future. A player who can be perfect to build the future.

“But I think in this story in recent days there wasn’t so much respect for Arsenal. We have to remind that Arteta and people at the club consider Saliba a crucial part of this project.

“The contract is still long so Arsenal are absolutely insisting on their plan to continue with Saliba, to consider Saliba a crucial player for their project.

“What we can say is that Real Madrid’s appreciation for sure is there. How can’t you appreciate a player like William Saliba?

“But as of today nothing has started in terms of club-to-club contact, nothing at all. And it’s also important to mention that Arsenal will not make life easy for any club interested in Saliba.”

Romano concluded by noting it would take an astronomical sum to prise Saliba out of Arsenal and in his mind, it’s by no means guaranteed Real Madrid would be prepared to break the bank for the Frenchman.

Latest Arsenal news – Arteta obsessed with two strikers

In other news, Romano also revealed Mikel Arteta is “obsessed” with making Alexander Isak or Benjamin Seskjo his new No 9.

“In terms of a striker, the two names remain, and there are two obsessions of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta,” the journalist said.

“[One is] Alexander Isak – but at the moment, we have to respect Newcastle. Newcastle had no intention, and there is still no intention, to consider Alexander Isak as a player who can leave in the summer. Then we will see, we will follow the story.

“But at the moment, it’s not that easy to consider Alexander Isak as an easy target for the summer, absolutely. So Arsenal will be there, Arsenal will try, but at the moment it is not guaranteed yet.”

Writing on X, Romano provided more information. He stated that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another ‘favourite’ option of Arteta’s, with an ‘important’ offer being readied to finally land a new goalscorer.

‘Even after update on Kai Havertz’s injury requiring surgery, Arsenal plan remains the same: find internal solutions and focus on big signing in the summer,’ Romano wrote.

‘Important investment planned on striker for the summer window (Sesko and Isak the fav names)… and winger too.’

How Real Madrid’s defence could line up next season