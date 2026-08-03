Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who is an Arsenal target

Arsenal will not pay €150million (£128.5m, $173m) to Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior, according to a report, which has also revealed Jose Mourinho’s stance on selling the winger to the Gunners.

On July 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal want to sign Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that Arsenal have held talks with the agents of the Brazil international winger.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, and a new deal hinges on the superstar agreeing to what has been offered by Los Blancos.

Bailey said: “Madrid have made it clear they will not match the salary of their highest earner, Kylian Mbappe, who takes home around €60million (£51,2m, $68.2m) per year.

“Vinicius currently earns in the region of €25m (£21.3m, $28.4m) annually, with Madrid’s latest proposal understood to be worth just under €40m (£34.1m, $45.5m).”

We understand that it is Real Madrid’s final offer to Vinicius Junior.

Bailey reported on August 3 that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been in contact with Vinicius Junior.

Arteta has outlined to the Brazilian star how he plans to use him in his squad.

While Arsenal are determined to seal a deal for Vinicius Junior, according to Sport, the Premier League giants will not match Madrid’s valuation of the winger.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez wants €170m (£145.6m, $196m) for Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal want any deal for the 26-year-old to be less than €150m (£128.5m, $173m), according to the report.

Sport has stated: ‘The London club is prepared to take a gamble by offering him the highest salary ever seen in the Premier League.

‘Figures that would be very close to what Mbappe is currently earning at Real Madrid.

‘But for the deal to be feasible, Real Madrid would have to lower their financial demands.

‘Florentino Perez wants €170 million despite Vinicius only having one year left on his contract, while Arsenal want a figure lower than €150 million to make the numbers work.

‘There’s room for negotiation here too, and Arsenal is very serious about this.’

DON’T MISS: Arsenal set to submit SECOND Bruno Guimaraes bid in major push to complete deal this week

Jose Mourinho desperate to keep Vinicius Junior

The Telegraph reported last week that Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep Vinicius Junior, and now Sport has backed that claim.

The report has noted: ‘And Mourinho desperately wants him on his team.

‘The Portuguese manager is a staunch supporter of the Brazilian and believes there are few players as game-changing as him on the market.

‘He hopes an agreement will be reached and will try to smooth things over.

‘The decisive moment has arrived for the resolution of one of the biggest transfer sagas of this transfer window.’

READ NEXT: Full truths on Yan Diomande to Real Madrid emerge as Liverpool contacted – Exclusive