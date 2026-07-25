Arsenal have just received some good news about signing Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who is an Arsenal target

Arsenal’s quest to add Vinicius Junior to manager Mikel Arteta’s squad has just received a huge boost, with three sources providing an update on the Real Madrid winger’s situation.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, The Athletic reported that Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal were reported to be ‘exploring’ a deal for the Brazilian superstar, who is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027.

However, Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, have not made any contact with Real Madrid.

Internally, though, a potential move for Vinicius Junior has been approved at all levels at Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta keen on enhancing the quality of their attacking unit.

Arsenal have signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the north London club missed out on the signature of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world and is a global superstar, and he would be a huge upgrade on the left wing for Arsenal.

While The Telegraph has reported that Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep Vinicius Junior, three other sources have suggested that Arsenal could be able to sign the winger, with Madrid said to be willing to sell the winger this summer should he not sign a new contract.

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Vinicius Junior to Arsenal is POSSIBLE

The Sun journalist Konstantinos Lianos has reported that Madrid are “keen” on selling Vinicius Junior to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Lianos posted on X at 2:57pm on July 25: “Great exclusive by @David_Ornstein!

“Arsenal launch promising bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr to shake the Premier League’s core foundation!

“#AFC and #RMFC yet to hold talks but all parties keen.

“Vinicius’ deal runs out in 2027 and Real don’t want to lose him for free.”

ESPN journalist Rodra has reported that Arsenal are ‘the only possible destination’ for Vinicius Junior this summer.

Rodra posted on X at 2:09pm on July 25: “This is what I was told this morning: Diomandé’s signing message is aimed at Vinicius.

“Arsenal, the only possible destination for Vinicius this summer.

“They’ve been studying the economic viability of his signing for days

“Congratulations to @David_Ornstein for breaking it”

HandofArsenal, has claimed that a deal between Arsenal, Madrid and Vinicius Junior is feasible.

The Arsenal-centric reliable X account that has almost 361,000 followers, noted at 2:31pm on July 25: “Arsenal have internally discussed the signing of Vini Jnr for some time now.

“The feasibility is there to do a deal.

“Some highly influential people are involved in the matter.

“Very very early days but Arsenal are very serious if given the chance to sign him.”

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