Arsenal prepare record-breaking offer to sign Vinicius Junior after Mikel Arteta gets involved

Arsenal are ready to make Vinicius Junior their highest-paid player of all time, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta extremely keen on a deal for the Real Madrid winger, according to reports, as a prominent journalist perfectly sums up all sides of the situation.

On July 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal have held talks with the camp of Vinicius Junior.

Sources have told us that Liverpool and Manchester City, too, have been in talks over a deal for the Real Madrid winger.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, and Los Blancos are willing to sell him if he does not sign a new contract.

There have been reports in the Spanish media since that Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Madrid and is willing to sign a new deal.

However, that has not stopped Arsenal from making grand plans to secure the services of the Brazilian superstar.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal ‘are prepared to offer Vinicius Junior the biggest contract in the club’s history’.

The winger earns £400,000 per week at Los Blancos, and Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, are willing to better that in order ‘to maximise their chances of pulling off an audacious swoop’.

BBC Sport has reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is extremely keen on a deal for Vinicius Junior and has now decided that he is the number one target for the north London club this summer.

The report has noted: ‘Sources close to Arsenal insist he is just one of a number of options the club are exploring in their search for a left-sided attacker, after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

‘However, BBC Sport understands Arteta has become so smitten with the notion of signing Vinicius that he is viewed internally as the club’s number one target.’

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Henry Winter sums up Vinicius Junior situation

One of England’s most prominent journalists, Henry Winter, who has 1.1million followers on X, has given his take on the situation of Vinicius Junior and perfectly summed it up.

Winter posted on X at 8:25am on July 27: “The immediate reaction to headlines linking Vinicius Jr with Arsenal is it all part of an elaborate contract renewal dance between the Brazilian star and Real Madrid?

“He has a year left on his current deal at the Bernabeu.

“So many questions and obstacles to any move.

“Could Real president Florentino Perez countenance losing such a star and merch magnet (fifth best-selling shirt in the world is Vinicius Jr’s)?

“Would Arsenal pay his mega-wages?

“Would there be an inflationary impact on others’ contract re-negotiations at the club?

“Arsenal are a very well-run club with a substantial transfer budget.

“They’re ambitious and wanting to build on last season’s success.

“Signing an A-lister of Vinicius Jr’s calibre would be an obvious coup (also for the Premier League).

“At 26, he’s heading into his peak years.

“He brings pace, brilliant 1v1, dribbler, creator, scorer, entertainer, with experience 2x UCL, 3x La Liga.

“Vinicius Jr doesn’t threaten only with that speed in behind.

“He threatens also with his skill to weave through packed defences.

“He’s a game-changer.

“But would he leave the biggest club in the world?

“Arsenal need a player of his trickery, speed and menace down the left.

“He would need to contribute more out of possession in the Premier League but a player of his ability on the left would immediately balance the well-stocked right (Bukayo Saka).

“Christos Tzolis OTBC is a good squad addition but obviously nowhere near Vinicius Jr level.

“The Brazilian’s signing would be a statement of intent by the champions, and particular success for sporting director Andrea Berta.

“But why would Real let him go?

“Yan Diomande, who can play left or right, has arrived but won’t Real, Perez and Jose Mourinho want to keep a formidable front four of: Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe?

“Even interest in Vinicius Jr is a show of ambition by Arsenal, along with their more realistic pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa.”

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