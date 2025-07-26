Arsenal central defender William Saliba has responded to Real Madrid after Los Blancos made contact with the Gunners star, according to a reliable source, as the north London club make a firm decision on his future.

Saliba is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has long been linked with Madrid. Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano reported back in May that Saliba is Madrid’s dream target despite Los Blancos securing the services of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer.

Recent reports in Spain have been adamant that new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is still keen on signing another centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Raul Asencio was not particularly impressive at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Antonio Rudiger is 32, David Alaba has had injury issues, and Eder Militao is 27 and has had fitness issues of his own.

A report in Spain on July 25 reported that Madrid have sent a delegation to London and are in ‘talks’ with Arsenal and Saliba’s camp over a summer deal.

While Los Blancos have been focusing on trying to sign Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season, the Premier League champions have made the defender a new offer that he is now considering.

It has now emerged that Madrid have been turned down by Saliba, with journalist Sam Cohen revealing that Saliba’s camp has told the Spanish and European giants that he does not want to move this summer because of the 2026 World Cup finals.

Journalist Cohen wrote on X at 9:55am on July 26: “Arsenal continue to maintain the stance that they want William Saliba to renew his contract & are confident he will do so.

“Understand contact has taken place in recent weeks between Saliba’s camp and Real Madrid, but they were told that Saliba is content at Arsenal and does not want to move before the World Cup.”

Arsenal firm on William Saliba future amid Real Madrid interest

It is not only Cohen who has reported that Arsenal are not planning to sell Saliba in the summer transfer window, with three other sources also claiming that the north London club are adamant that the 24-year-old central defender will stay.

Spanish publication AS, which has close ties to the Madrid hierarchy, has reported that even if Los Blancos offer Arsenal €100million (£87.4m, $117.5m) for Saliba, the Gunners will not sell the France international central defender.

Real Madrid Confidencial has also reported that Arsenal do not want to sell Saliba to Madrid this summer.

Football Transfers has further claimed that Arsenal are in talks with Saliba over a new deal.

The defender is out of contract at the Gunners in the summer of 2027, and the Premier League club are confident that their prized asset will put pen to paper on a new deal until 2029.

