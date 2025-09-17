Real Madrid ‘astounded’ after learning how much Arsenal have offered William Saliba as ‘priority’ changes

Real Madrid have reacted after learning Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta’s plan regarding William Saliba, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed how this is now going to impact Liverpool’s chances of keeping Ibrahima Konate.

Saliba is one of the best central defenders in the world and is a key figure at Arsenal. The 24-year-old is under contract at the Gunners until the summer of 2027, and Real Madrid are keen on bringing the France international to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saliba is Real Madrid’s ‘dream target’, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, and Arsenal are aware of it.

Arsenal sporting director Berta is pressing ahead with his quest to keep Saliba at the Emirates Stadium in the long run.

The north London club, who are aiming to win the Premier League title this season, have offered Saliba a new deal to extend his stay, according to transfer guru Romano.

Defensa Central has reported details of that deal offered to Saliba, revealing how Madrid have reacted to the news.

According to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Arsenal have offered Saliba €12million (£10.4m, $14.2m) per season, ‘practically the same’ as Jude Bellingham’s salary at Madrid.

Real Madrid ‘intended to offer’ Saliba €8.5m (£7.4m, $10m) per year, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez ‘astounded’ at the money that the Gunners are willing to throw at the Frenchman.

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal value Saliba at €100m (£87m, $118.5m).

Saliba himself recently said that he hopes to sign a new deal with Arsenal and continue to star in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Real Madrid ‘priority’ is now Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate

With Saliba now looking likely to sign a new deal for Arsenal, Real Madrid’s ‘priority’ has changed.

Defensa Central has reported that Liverpool star ‘Ibrahima Konate is now at the top of the club’s list of priorities’.

While Madrid will continue to keep an eye on Saliba, Konate is now their main centre-back target.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has already turned down three offers of a new deal from the defending Premier League champions.

There is speculation in the Spanish media that Konate already has a ‘preliminary agreement’ with Real Madrid over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool could sell Konate in January if they are unable to agree on a new deal by then, according to Empire of the Kop, with E-Noticies claiming that Los Blancos are ‘planning to offer’ €40million (£34.6m, $47.1m) for the France international centre-back.

