Real Madrid ‘willing’ to offer player plus cash for Arsenal star, as Gunners take clear transfer stance

Real Madrid are considering a move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba but the Gunners have no intention of allowing him to leave, per reports.

The French international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has played a major role in Arsenal’s rise under Mikel Arteta.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are planning to bring in an elite-level centre-back in 2025 and Saliba, as well as Tottenham’s Cristian Romero are on their shortlist.

According to Football Transfers, Carlo Ancelotti’s side hold a ‘concrete interest’ in Saliba, but Arsenal are not willing to sell him ‘for any price.’

This is despite the fact that Real Madrid ‘would be willing to offer a player to sweeten the deal and Rodrygo has been suggested as a potential option,’ but this is not expected to soften Arsenal’s stance.

Arsenal are set to ‘sit down’ with Saliba in the coming months in an attempt to tie him down to a lucrative new contract, even though he only penned fresh terms last year.

Saliba remains fully committed to Arsenal and his full focus is on bringing silverware to the Emirates this year.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal eye swoop for €80m-rated Serie A star, with six-man striker shortlist revealed

Arsenal plan contract talks for defensive duo

Saliba was asked about his progression at Arsenal in a recent interview, and said he believes that he is one of the best defenders on the planet right now.

“I have been on the right track for the past two seasons, especially last season,” Saliba said.

“I am perhaps on my way to becoming the best defender in the world. I think I am one of the best at the moment, but to say that, I have to win some titles. I think that is what I am missing right now.”

Saliba helped Arsenal to keep 18 clean sheets in the Premier League last season – the most of any individual player – and will hope to repeat that this term as the Gunners look to push for the title.

Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes has also been linked with a move away from Arsenal, with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain interested.

However, the Gunners have the same stance with Gabriel as they do with Saliba – they have zero plans to part ways with him for any price.

Gabriel scored a vital goal against Manchester City at the weekend. He’s netted 16 Premier League goals since joining Arsenal, five more than any other defender.

Arsenal have reportedly opened contract talks with Gabriel, with his current deal set to expire in 2027.

Arsenal want a new striker – sources

Meanwhile, Arsenal have drawn up a six-man shortlist of striker targets as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a prolific front man to compete with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

We understand that Dusan Vlahovic, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Thuram and Jonathan David are all on Arsenal’s radar.

Arteta is looking for a prolific striker who can consistently score more than 20 goals per season. Arsenal are prepared to spend big to sign a new forward, but it’s more likely to happen at the end of the season than in January.

Vlahovic could be available for a cut-price fee next summer due to his contract situation, so he is a name for fans to keep a close eye on.

IN FOCUS: Saliba and Gabriel at Arsenal

Gabriel and Saliba, Premier League stats last season

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…