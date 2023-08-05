Recent Arsenal signing shocks Arteta with sensational exit request after approach by surprise suitors

Jorginho has informed Arsenal that he wants to leave the club after just half a season amid supposed interest from Fenerbahce, according to a report in Turkey.

Arsenal only signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January, hoping his experience would benefit their charge towards the Premier League title. Alas, Mikel Arteta’s side fell short and finished as runners up to Manchester City.

They have since added to their midfield further with the club-record capture of Declan Rice from West Ham. However, they have lost one of their regular starters in the role, Granit Xhaka, to Bayer Leverkusen.

And it has now been claimed in Turkey that Jorginho could be on his way out of Arsenal as well this summer.

According to TRT Spor, Jorginho has asked Arsenal to let him leave in the current transfer window. He is supposedly out of their plans ahead of the upcoming campaign.

In contrast, Fenerbahce may have their own big plans to incorporate Jorginho into their setup. The report claims they have made an approach to Arsenal in an effort to find out the conditions of a deal.

The answer of those conditions has not yet been disclosed. Therefore, it is hard to judge whether a transfer is likely or not for Jorginho at this stage.

His contract with Arsenal is only due to last until the end of the forthcoming season, although the Gunners can extend it by an extra year should they desire.

In addition to Rice, Arsenal have also signed Kai Havertz this summer with plans to use Jorginho’s former Chelsea teammate in a midfield role.

Where Jorginho fits into their evolving department is something that would only become clear in time. If there is any kind of offer from Fenerbahce, it would be interesting to see what their response would be.

Jorginho has made 16 appearances for Arsenal so far, failing to score for his new club yet. Previously, he played for the likes of Hellas Verona, Napoli and Chelsea.

Now 31 years of age, he was never going to be a long-term solution for Arsenal. However, it would still come as something of a surprise if he was to leave a matter of months after his arrival.

There have also been conflicting claims about the future of Thomas Partey as Arsenal’s midfield continues to transform, while Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to join Burnley on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Jorginho leaving Arsenal would be a surprise

TEAMtalk was told recently by Charles Watts exactly what Arsenal’s hierarchy have thought of Jorginho so far.

“They’re very happy with how it’s worked out,” Watts said last month. “I thought he was very good last season when he came in and he’d replaced Partey in the side by the end of it.

“Long term, if Partey stays, which is an ‘if’ at the moment, I would say Partey probably goes back ahead of him in the pecking order, but I think Jorginho has still got a very, very big part to play.

“He’s really popular behind the scenes, he’s a massive figure, as well, he’s really established himself quickly as a leader off the pitch at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta really likes him and the players really like him and I think he’s got a big part to play.

“It’s going to be such a big-squad game for Arsenal this season, especially with Champions League football coming back. Jorginho’s got all the experience you’d want to be able to cope with and deal with that.

“He’s happy at Arsenal, I know that, and I’d be very, very surprised if Jorginho was one of the players who leaves between now and the end of the end of the transfer window.”

Therefore, the claims by TRT Spor probably ought to be taken with a pinch of salt. But while the transfer window remains open, it can sometimes be a case of expecting the unexpected.