Ian Wright and Michael Owen have both criticised Raheem Sterling for one particular error as he failed to make an impact for Arsenal during their 2-0 away win over Leicester City.

Arsenal looked to be heading for a frustrating draw at the King Power when Mikel Merino came off the bench to net a brace and keep Mikel Arteta’s side on Liverpool’s trail. While Leicester City are enduring a poor season and are battling against relegation, it was a potential banana skin for Arsenal as they are without forwards Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to injury.

Arteta was forced to select a front three of Sterling, Leandro Trossard and youngster Ethan Nwaneri. The latter was Arsenal’s main source of inspiration and set up Merino for his first goal.

Sterling was the most experienced member of Arsenal’s forward line, but his woes continued as he struggled to affect the game before being replaced by match-winner Merino.

Speaking at half time, Wright and Owen slammed Sterling for being offside in situations where he could clearly see the defensive line.

“I think Nwaneri has been exceptional in that front three,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via Metro).

“Raheem Sterling and Trossard… I think Trossard had a good chance, the kind of chance in a game with the forwards we’ve got you’ve got to do more with it, go to the basics in trying to get contact on it, he didn’t do that.

“I think Declan Rice had a header, maybe could’ve done better, we’re talking about nit-picking with Declan as a chance but in the main we’ve controlled the ball very well but there’s been some offside situations which, for me, are unacceptable at this level.

“It’s not lacking awareness, we’re talking about an experienced player here, a top player, a Premier League-winning player, multiple times.

“Arsenal know these are opportunities, when you look along that line, Trossard running straight, you’ve got to be aware of where you are, obviously he’s not a striker, you’ve always got to try to find that last defender and see where he is.

“That is unacceptable, that one there [from Sterling]. Unacceptable, he’s on the line, he can see the whole line, he’s got space, you pull your hair out as a manager.”

Owen added: “The first and last ones from Sterling are unacceptable.

“It’s hard enough to get into the final third of a game, to play the ball in a wide position where he’s on his own and maybe get a one-on-one, it happens a handful of times.

“You’re just standing there, you might as well get the ball and give it to the opposition, it’s so reckless, so poor.

“We can all run offside, you could time it wrong, a player could play it a second too late, because it’s split-second stuff, but to stand there and to look right across the line, you know the ball’s coming and to stand offside and kill an attack, it’s just unacceptable.

“It’s just basics, if a six, seven, eight-year-old child did that I’d be screaming at them, you just can’t do that, it’s one of the first things you learn.”

Ian Wright has already warned Raheem Sterling

This latest criticism aimed at Sterling comes after Wright warned the winger that it is crunch time for him to make his Arsenal spell a success.

“The opportunity has arisen for him,” the pundit said on Stick to Football this week.

“This the time where he should buckle down and say, ‘I have to make this work’ – otherwise, he’ll go out with a whimper.

“The last time I saw him come on and do something in a short space of time was against Manchester United. That’s what you want to see from him, just come on and try to make something happen.

“The fans are hoping as well – you can hear their groans, so you feel that he’s in that place where if he doesn’t do anything positive, he can hear them coming – and that’s not a great place to be.”

Arsenal transfers: Double deal eyed; Kane verdict

Meanwhile, reports claim Arsenal are spying a double deal for Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui and Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez.

Arsenal have ‘made contact’ with Atalanta for Retegui and are prepared to challenge Chelsea for Yeremay’s signing.

Tottenham Hotspur icon Harry Kane is another striker Arsenal have been linked with.

But Louis Saha says he ‘could never see’ the Bayern Munich hitman going to Arsenal due to his strong links with Spurs.

