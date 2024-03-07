Arsenal to secure ‘record-breaking deal’ with Man City target after Guardiola betrays Arteta with cheeky move

Arsenal have reportedly made a ‘record-breaking’ contract offer to Ethan Nwaneri to stave off interest from Manchester City.

The 16-year-old is considered to be one of the most promising young players in England and Gunners fans are very excited about how good he could become in the next few years.

Nwaneri became the youngest-ever Premier League player at 15 years and 181 days old when he made his senior Arsenal debut in September 2022.

He has gone on to make two appearances for the Gunners this season.

According to Football Insider, Man City’s scouts have been keeping a close eye on Nwaneri’s progress and are big admirers of him.

It is claimed that the Cityzens made a ‘substantial’ offer as Pep Guardiola’s side attempted to lure the attacking midfielder away from north London.

This comes Nwaneri after has stood out by a mile for Arsenal’s under-21s team, netting six goals and making two assists in Premier League 2 this term.

Ethan Nwaneri ‘set’ to sign ‘record-breaking’ Arsenal deal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is understandably determined to keep hold of Nwaneri he will have no doubt been frustrated by Man City’s attempts to poach him.

But it seems that the Gunners are set to get their way, as the teenager is reportedly ‘set to sign’ a ‘record-breaking deal’ to prolong his stay at the Emirates.

Football Insider note that Nwaneri will be given the highest-ever wages for an academy player in Arsenal’s history, although his salary isn’t revealed.

His current contract expires in 2025 but that is reportedly set to be extended in a major boost for the north Londoners.

Arsenal could end up losing another promising star in 18-year-old striker Omari Benjamin, however, who is currently on trial with Everton.

Benjamin made his Toffees under-21s debut last weekend, scoring in a match against Tottenham.

The forward will become available on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer and Everton are at the front of the queue to bring him in.

