Record-breaking Arsenal transfer gets ‘here we go’ confirmation, as Riccardo Calafiori signing confirmed

It is one in, one out at Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has given the transfer of Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham his customary ‘here we go’ seal of approval, while Arsenal have announced the long-awaited arrival of Italy star Riccardo Calafiori.

Smith Rowe is generally loved by Arsenal supporters after bursting into the first team at a similar time to Bukayo Saka. However, the central attacking midfielder, who can play on the left flank too, has been affected by injuries in recent seasons.

This, coupled with the fact that Arsenal have moved forward by signing players such as Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, has seen Smith Rowe’s influence dwindle.

Last season, the playmaker only featured in 19 games in all competitions, and just four of those outings lasted more than half an hour. Plus, Smith Rowe did not manage to score in any of those appearances.

Earlier this summer, the Englishman was told he is free to find a new club alongside players such as Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

Smith Rowe has been linked with clubs such as Newcastle United, West Ham United and Luton Town, but Fulham recently moved into pole position to land him.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has stated that Arsenal and Fulham have now reached an agreement for Smith Rowe’s transfer.

It has previously been claimed that Arsenal want £25million for their academy graduate, but they have actually managed to get more than that sum.

Arsenal latest: Smith Rowe to leave as Calafiori joins

Indeed, Fulham will pay Arsenal an initial £27m for the player, plus an extra £7m in potential add-ons.

Smith Rowe will now travel to undergo his medical and pen a long-term contract at Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old is due to become Fulham’s record signing, as the £34m package will eclipse the Cottagers’ deal for midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Smith Rowe’s exit will give Arteta extra money to play with as he aims to sign more top stars after Calafiori, whom Arsenal have confirmed as their latest capture.

The defender has penned a five-year contract with Arsenal and will wear the number 33 shirt. The deal with Bologna is understood to be worth £42m.

Calafiori has immediately linked up with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of the US, and Arteta said of the transfer: “We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies. He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

Gunners sporting director Edu added: “It has been a great team effort in completing this transfer and we welcome Riccardo to the family.

“We identified Riccardo as part of our strategy to sign players who fit our profile and will reinforce our squad to compete at the highest level. He is 22 but brings quality and experience. He will quickly grow into being an Arsenal player.

“Riccardo has consistently shown his quality for his club and country. He was one of the best players in Serie A last season, and gave strong performances for Italy in the Euros this summer. Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with Riccardo, and we all look forward to seeing him in our shirt.”

