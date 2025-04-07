Arsenal hopes of signing Nico Williams are already over, according to surprise new reports in Spain, with the player’s wage demands catching the Gunners by surprise and with the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta now focusing on landing two other targets instead.

Mikel Arteta’s side face the unenviable task of trying to get past European powerhouses Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg taking place at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening. And with Arsenal destined to finish second once again in the Premier League title race, their trophy hopes for the season rest entirely on finding a way past Carlo Ancelotti’s crack side.

While some find Arsenal’s achievements this season in finishing second pretty impressive given the woeful luck with injuries they have been forced to endure, hard work is going on behind the scenes to seriously strengthen Arteta’s squad and help them go one better in the Premier League title race next season.

To that end, it was reported on Sunday that the club has given the green light to signing three huge stars worth a combined £150m-plus this summer, with LaLiga stars Martin Zubimendi, Williams and Sporting CP hot-shot Viktor Gyokeres all on their wishlist.

However, after sources revealed last week that talks have already been held between Berta and Williams over a prospective summer move to north London, and that Arenal were willing to meet the €58m (£49.6m, $63.8m) exit clause in his deal, a new report now claims that the Gunners’ hopes of a move have already broken down after the north London side were left astonished by the winger’s demands to be made Arsenal’s highest-earning star were he to make the move.

As per El Nacional, Williams has reportedly informed Berta that, while he be willing to make the move, he wants to earn a salary in excess to their current top earner, Kai Havertz, and earn the status as ‘Arsenal’s best-paid player’.

Put into context, Havertz earns some £280,000 a week at Emirates Stadium. And in light of those demands, it’s claimed the Euro 2024 winner has destroyed his chances of the move to north London with Arsenal said to have now broken off contact over a potential deal.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚪ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Why Arsenal can still resurrect Nico Williams transfer

Not to be preturbed by the apparent setback, Berta is now said to be pushing ahead instead for deals with both Zubimendi and Gyokeres, with the duo set to cost a combined £106.8m (€125m, $137m) fee.

Confidence over a move to bring Zubimendi to Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad is high, while talks have already taken place between Berta and the agent of Gyokeres, and amid claims his representative will be present at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Indeed, Arsenal are reportedly now considered favourites to sign the free-scoring Swede amid strong claims he will spurn a move to Manchester United owing to their likely inability to offer Champions League football.

Nottingham Forest, who also hope to be able to use the lure of UCL football, are also plotting an ambitious move to sign the former Coventry marksman who has scored an impressive 43 goals in 43 appearances this season.

Despite the apparent negativity over Arsenal’s chances of landing Williams, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher understands that Berta is not yet ready to call time on the pursuit and remains focused on pushing the deal over the line and delivering the big-name, long-term target for Arteta. To that end, Fletcher has been told that Berta continues to use all his resources to help land Arsenal land their man.

Furthermore, the Gunners could yet have an ace card with Berta having what has been described to us as a good relationship with the winger; a player he has watched regularly owing to his long stint with Atletico Madrid.

TEAMtalk also understands that Berta has already spoken with the team surrounding the winger and has a strong relationship with his main agent, Felix Tainta.

In addition, Fletcher has been briefed that Arsenal will hold further talks with Williams’ people in the coming weeks and plan to once again try to sell him the project at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer latest: Foxes star wanted; Kane skittles links to Bayern star

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly interested in Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss and are preparing to launch a significant summer offer to take advantage of the Foxes’ looming relegation.

Elsewhere, the Gunners could find themselves being tripped up by Harry Kane in the race to sign a big-name Bayern star, after it was claimed the England skipper is ‘campaigning’ for his teammate Leroy Sane to be given a new contract.

In other news, Arsenal have been lifted in their quest to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer after a trusted source revealed the RB Leipzig striker has made clear his willingness to move to north London.

Who has been Arsenal’s best signing from LaLiga?