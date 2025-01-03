Arsenal reignite pursuit of 20y/o Prem forward after rivals make ‘contact’ over deal

Arsenal are back in the mix for Evan Ferguson

Arsenal are reportedly back in the frame to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson, though they will need to brush two London rivals aside first.

Ferguson emerged on the radars of major Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea after notching 10 goals in 25 games for Brighton during the 2022-23 campaign, in what was a breakout season for the centre-forward. Ferguson went on to net six goals in 36 appearances the next term before his season was ended early by an ankle injury.

The highly rated 20-year-old returned to action for Brighton in September. However, he has struggled to get back into the Seagulls’ starting lineup and has scored just once in 14 matches so far this campaign.

The likes of Arsenal and Man Utd appeared to cool their interest in Ferguson a few months ago.

However, speculation that the starlet could leave Brighton for another Premier League club has started to ramp up of late.

As per talkSPORT, Arsenal are weighing up a ‘shock January deal’ for Ferguson, despite his recent problems.

Mikel Arteta’s side know that Brighton are evaluating whether to keep the player or offload him this month to create more room in their squad.

It is thought that Ferguson could leave Brighton on an initial loan which includes the obligation for Arsenal – or one of his other suitors – to buy at a later date.

Arsenal in busy race for Brighton striker

Arsenal will face competition to snare the Republic of Ireland international as he has great potential. The report adds that West Ham United have made ‘contact’ with Brighton to discuss the parameters of a potential loan.

And on New Year’s Eve, TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Ferguson as they believe Brighton are ready to let him go.

This latest report confirms TEAMtalk’s information that Arsenal are looking at Ferguson as an option to improve their striker ranks.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak are the other strikers on Arsenal’s radar.

Arsenal transfers: Merson advice; Marseille spy deal

Former Gunners star Paul Merson has given his verdict on Arsenal potentially breaking the bank to make Isak their new No 9.

He said: “Do Newcastle turn down £100m for Isak?

“£150 [million], Arsenal will have the money, that takes Arsenal to another level.”

Assessing the funds Arteta could have at his disposal, Merson added: “Unbelievable. They’ve sold [Emile] Smith Rowe, they’ve sold a few players, they’ve sold [loaned Aaron] Ramsdale, they have money, they look after themselves very well, Arsenal.”

Another player who could be on the chopping block at the Emirates is defender Jakub Kiwior.

According to reports in the French press, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi wants to sign both Kiwior and Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile.

Kiwior has played 14 times for Arsenal this season but is behind the likes of Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order when all players are fit.

