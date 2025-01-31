Arsenal tried and failed to sign Ollie Watkins after submitting a bid of just £40million this week, which was swiftly rejected by Unai Emery’s side.

Sources have stated that Villa were furious with Arsenal’s offer, firstly because it was far below his valuation, and secondly as it came shortly before a crunch Champions League game against Celtic.

The bid has been viewed by Villa as an attempt to unsettle Watkins and try and convince the 29-year-old to push for a move.

Watkins ultimately started and scored in the 3-2 win over Celtic and today (Friday), Emery has made it clear that Watkins isn’t looking to leave before the winter transfer window closes.

“Some players prefer to leave and some players accept to stay here and commit to Aston Villa and compete for our challenges. One of them is Ollie Watkins,” Emery said in a press conference.

Some have suggested that Arsenal could try again with an improved bid for Watkins in the coming days but Villa have zero intention to sell him, regardless of how much the London side put on the table.

That is partly because Villa are set to sell Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for £64million and Emery is not willing to offload another top striker in the final days of the window.

READ MORE: Arsenal fail with attempt to sign record-breaking midfielder

Arsenal grant Watkins’ ‘dream’ in the summer

Sources close to Arsenal have suggested that their bid for Watkins this month was made to put them in a good position to make a summer approach for the forward.

Watkins will remain a target for the Gunners and a move may be more viable at the end of the season, as Villa will have time to find and sign a potential replacement.

The England international has been highly professional throughout the saga and put in a good performance against Celtic, despite the speculation surrounding his future.

Despite Emery’s comments about Watkins wanting to stay with Villa, sources have reiterated that he would be open to a move to the Emirates if the timing is right.

“That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day, but it’s a long shot – that’s a long-term goal of mine,” Watkins said back in 2020, and we understand that his feelings haven’t changed.

But Watkins is just one of several elite strikers on Arsenal’s shortlist. They still want to sign one in the coming days, but could bring in a stop-gap solution and sign a bigger name in the summer.

As we have consistently reported, Newcastle superstar Alexander Isak is the Gunners’ dream target but he is valued in excess of £100m.

Newcastle are expected to sit down with Isak at the end of the season to try and convince him to sign a contract extension, and if he agrees he will be untouchable even in the summer.

Arsenal view Watkins as a cheaper alternative and while signing him in the winter window is off the cards, there is every chance they could return for him in a few month’s time.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are among the clubs interested with Mathys Tel and could make a late play for the Bayern Munich striker, although rivals Tottenham are pushing to complete a deal.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Arsenal transfer quiz: Higher or lower?