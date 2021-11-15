Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has begun to look elsewhere for a new challenge alongside his agent Jorge Mendes, as Arsenal eye up a deal, according to a report.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise following his move to the French top flight. Despite earning the Young Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2016 amid a move to Bayern Munich, his career took a turn for the worse.

Indeed, a loan spell in the Premier League with Swansea did not help the Portugal international’s cause.

However, he moved to Lille in 2019 and played a major role in their Ligue 1 title triumph last season. As a result, Sanches has since had several links with having another go at Premier League football.

Liverpool reportedly showed interest in the summer, while Wolves are also reportedly in the race.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via Sport Witness) that Arsenal also enquired about signing Sanches.

They laughed off Lille’s €35million (£30million) valuation of their star man, insisting that they did not want to pay such a sum.

Nevertheless, their interest has remained. Tied in with this, the Italian newspaper has claimed that Sanches is now ‘looking around’ for a new club.

His agent, renowned intermediary Mendes, is helping his client in his pursuit. As of now, Arsenal and AC Milan have emerged as the main contenders for Sanches.

The Gunners are supposedly ‘aware’ that the midfielder, now a more mature player, wants to prove himself in the Premier League following his struggles with Swansea.

Injury problems have meant that Sanches has only played six of 13 Ligue 1 games this term.

Lille have dropped off and sit 12th, having only won four of their matches.

Wolves eyeing Renato Sanches bid

According to another report, Wolves believe they can tempt the player into Bruno Lage’s team.

The Molineux club are said to be preparing a €25million (£21.4million) offer for the Portuguese.

By signing for Wolves, Sanches would be able to link up with several international colleagues.

Indeed, the club have eight Portuguese players in their ranks, including Ruben Neves and Jose Sa. Manager Bruno Lage is also from Portugal.