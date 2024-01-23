Arsenal to replace Gabriel Jesus with £64m Brazilian striker scoring for fun this season

Ivan Toney is not the only centre-forward Arsenal are eyeing as a possible replacement for Gabriel Jesus, as they are also tracking red-hot Porto star Evanilson, according to a report.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can currently use either Jesus or Eddie Nketiah up front. Jesus is the manager’s first-choice option, and he excels at holding up the ball and linking up with those around him, such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has proven to be a useful backup. He comes into the side when Jesus is either injured or needs a break and normally does a good job of leading the line.

Jesus has managed seven goals and four assists in 22 games this season, while Nketiah’s record stands at six goals and five assists from 28 appearances.

It is clear that if Arsenal are to get the better of Manchester City and Liverpool in future Premier League title races, then they need to sign an elite striker who can bag at least 20 goals per season.

Toney has generally been viewed as Arsenal’s main striker target. And on January 17, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Gunners are prioritising a summer move for him over Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Although, Arsenal do have other centre-forwards on their radar, in case Brentford hold firm on their talisman.

As per Football Transfers, Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on rising Porto ace Evanilson amid his fantastic campaign.

Arsenal target already on 16 goals this term

After managing 10 goals in the whole of last season, Evanilson has taken his game up a notch this term by bagging 16 goals in just 23 matches.

The 24-year-old has managed hat-tricks in both the Champions League and Taca de Portugal, and got on the scoresheet in Porto’s recent league wins over Braga and Moreirense.

Evanilson has impressed Paulo Xavier, Arsenal’s new scout who focuses on South American players. And this has seen the North London club prepare a move for him.

It is claimed that Arsenal are even willing to spend a huge €75million (£64m) to prise the in-form attacker away from Portugal.

That represents big money for someone of Evanilson’s experience, as he has only played in Portugal, his native Brazil and Slovakia before. Plus, Toney should be available for £80m this summer, so if Arsenal were to just spend a bit more money they could bring in a proven Prem hitman.

Gunners happy to spend £64m on Evanilson

However, the report adds that Arsenal feel Evanilson is worth the £64m fee due to the massive potential he has. If he continues scoring at his current rate then he could go on to become one of the deadliest forwards in Europe.

It is interesting that Arsenal are planning to replace Jesus with another Brazilian star. Evanilson was born in Fortaleza, north eastern Brazil, and came through the ranks at Fluminense.

He has made two appearances for Brazil’s U23 team so far and is starting to knock on the door for a senior call-up.

While it is unclear whether Evanilson would get on with Jesus, due to them competing for the same position, he could form a good relationship with the rest of Arsenal’s Brazilian contingent. It includes Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos.

Intriguingly, Arsenal will have the chance to see Evanilson in action first-hand, as they will play Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

