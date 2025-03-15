Real Madrid are interested in signing Riccardo Calafiori, with a report in Spain revealing Arsenal’s stance on selling the left-back as William Saliba’s desires about his future at the Gunners also come to light.

Calafiori has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2024 when he joined from Italian club Bologna for a fee of up to £42m including add-ons. One of the reasons why the north London club brought the Italy international to the Emirates Stadium was his versatility to play as a central defender or at left-back, with the 22-year-old having also previously played on the left wing.

With Gabriel and Saliba the preferred centre-back pairing for Arsenal, Calafiori has predominantly operated at left-back this season.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and given two assists in 26 matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far this campaign, leading manager Mikel Arteta to sing his praises and describe him as a player “with an enormous courage and personality to play” and whose “understanding is exceptional”.

Calafiori’s impressive performances for Arsenal in the Premier League and the Champions League have not gone unnoticed by Madrid, who are now reportedly showing interest in the left-back.

According to Fichajes, the defending Spanish and European champions are closely following Calafiori and have been impressed by his ability to play in different positions and his defensive solidity.

Arsenal, though, have made it clear that they will not sell the 22-year-old for anything less than €80million (£67.4m, $87.4m).

The north London club want to keep Calafiori for as long as possible, with Arteta viewing him as a reliable player with a lot of room to grow.

Madrid have also baulked at the idea of paying £67million for the Italy international left-back.

William Saliba blow for Real Madrid

Fichajes is not the most reliable of outlets, so one needs to wait for other sources to back the claim that Madrid are interested in Calafiori before reading anything into the speculation.

Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are the two recognised left-backs at Madrid at the moment, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti seems happy with them.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid’s main priority this summer is to sign a right-back and a centre-back.

Los Blancos are determined to secure the services of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, and there have been rumours that they have already been in touch with Saliba’s entourage over a potential move.

However, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Saliba has told Arsenal not to panic over his future.

Football Transfers quotes Romano as saying: “William Saliba wanted to clarify before PSV. It’s really, really important. First of all, Saliba said that we’re not in talks over a new deal.

“It’s also important to say that he wanted to continue at Arsenal. This is the message he’s sending in public and private. He’s telling Arsenal not to panic because we’ve had many reports about Real Madrid.

“I confirmed to you that Real Madrid appreciate Saliba. They see him as the Bellingham of defenders. They see him as a fantastic defender and a fantastic opportunity, but it’s not something being negotiated now.

“For Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta, Saliba is considered an absolutely crucial player. They want to win things together.”

