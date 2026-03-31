Shock €50m Arsenal sale accelerates as Barcelona barge Liverpool aside

The chances of Riccardo Calafiori moving back to Italy appear to be growing, with a report also revealing that Barcelona are set to beat Liverpool in an €80million (£70m / $92m) transfer race.

Calafiori shone during the 2023-24 campaign, helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1965. The defender, who can operate as a centre-half or left-back, also impressed at Euro 2024 before Italy’s exit in the round of 16 to Switzerland.

Juventus were extremely keen to sign Calafiori that summer, but they ultimately missed out to the riches of the Premier League. Arsenal paid Bologna £42m to bring the player to England.

Since then, Calafiori has made 58 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side, chipping in with four goals. 22 of those outings have come this season, with Arsenal aiming to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

However, Calafiori has become frustrated in recent months as he has fallen behind Piero Hincapie in the pecking order at left-back.

Arsenal look set to sign Hincapie permanently this summer, as we exclusively revealed in February, making Calafiori’s future at the Emirates uncertain.

As per Italian source L’Interista, Inter are ready to ‘swoop’ for him with a concrete €50m (£43.5m / $58m) bid this summer.

Calafiori is the ‘main target’ to bolster Inter’s defence, and there will be ‘no obstacles from London’, it is claimed.

The report explains how Calafiori would either operate on the left of a three-man defence, or as a left-back in a four-man defence. The latter is a ‘real dream’ for Inter boss Cristian Chivu as it would allow the in-form Federico Dimarco to play further forward as a left winger.

Interestingly, the report notes that Inter will use the money gained from Alessandro Bastoni’s sale to land Calafiori.

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Calafiori could replace Bastoni

L’Interista claim Bastoni is ‘destined for Barcelona’, despite Liverpool showing keen interest in the 26-year-old.

We revealed on March 9 that Liverpool view Bastoni as an ‘ideal’ successor for Virgil van Dijk, though Barca are confident he will join them.

Sources state that a new contract with the Nerazzurri also cannot be ruled out.

Returning to Calafiori, the 23-year-old has been linked with a surprise move to rivals Chelsea, while he has spoken about a dream return to Roma, too.

We can confirm that Inter and Juve are indeed showing interest in taking the versatile star back to Italy.

Crucially, though, we understand Arsenal have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

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