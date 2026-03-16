Decision reached as Arsenal react to Inter, Juventus interest in leading star

Arsenal have little intention of allowing Riccardo Calafiori to leave this summer despite growing interest from Italy, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Italian international joined Arsenal in 2024 when the Gunners beat a host of rival clubs to secure his signature in a deal that could ultimately be worth more than £40million. While the 23-year-old has faced some injury setbacks during his time in north London, he has still managed to make close to 60 appearances for the club and remains a valued member of the squad.

Calafiori has spent much of his time operating at left-back but is equally comfortable playing centrally, offering manager Mikel Arteta valuable defensive versatility.

This season he has found himself battling for minutes following the arrival of Piero Hincapie, with the Ecuador international impressing since his move and pushing for a regular starting role.

Reports in Italy have suggested Calafiori could be open to a return to Serie A, with league leaders Inter Milan understood to be among a number of clubs monitoring his situation.

AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli have also indicated they would be interested if any opportunity were to arise.

However, sources have made it clear to us that Arsenal have no plans to move on from the defender and remain fully committed to keeping him at the club.

Calafiori himself is understood to be settled in north London and not actively seeking a move away from the Emirates.

Arteta has been a long-time admirer of the Italian and continues to see him as an important part of the squad, while sporting director Andrea Berta also has no intention of sanctioning an exit.

An Arsenal source told us: “He is a big player for the club and has played a big part in where it is now. He is an important player.

“The squad this year has been phenomenal, and the idea of a squad this strong is not going to change going forward.”

Chelsea were recently credited with interest in Calafiori, but the player moving between the two clubs is highly unlikely.

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