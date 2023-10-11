Ferdinand astounded by Arsenal star who’s got it all, but Man City ace still pips Liverpool man as Prem’s best

Rio Ferdinand revealed one moment from Arsenal centre-back William Saliba made him rewind the TV on Sunday, though the pundit believes a Manchester City defender, and not Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk, is the Premier League’s best centre-half.

Saliba and centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes were on top of their game during Arsenal’s closely-fought 1-0 victory over Man City on Sunday. Facing Erling Haaland is enough to give many a defender nightmares, though the Arsenal duo expertly corralled Haaland from first minute to last.

When running the rule over the contest on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Man Utd icon, Rio Ferdinand, heaped mountains of praise on Saliba in particular.

Ferdinand believes the 22-year-old France international can do just about anything a modern-day centre-back is tasked with doing.

What’s more, Ferdinand pinpointed the highlight reel moment when Saliba’s shoulder barge sent Haaland tumbling to the turf as a moment that warranted a second viewing.

“I have to say I watched the game and Saliba, it’s these games where you see if the boys have got the temperament and that counts for a lot in these big games,” said Ferdinand.

“He’s cool as you like with and without the ball. I don’t think he’s been dribbled past in eight games. There was one moment I stopped the game and rewound it for my son because he plays centre-back.

“I said ‘watch this’! The ball gets played and he’s on the halfway line with Haaland. He’s giving all centre backs sleepless nights based on what he did last season. Saliba, the last person he saw before he went to sleep wouldn’t have been his missus, it would’ve been Haaland’s face.

“Halfway line, someone plays the ball beyond the back four. As it’s being played him and Haaland are shoulder to shoulder and he just bounces him, Haaland goes over.

“Those little details, don’t put me in foot race, don’t need to, I could, but I don’t need to. He’s got little dark arts he’s introduced to his game. He seems cute around the box as well he’s calm under pressure, he’s happy to have the responsibility of hoofing the ball out at times.

“Him and Gabriel’s partnership is really blossoming I don’t think he does what he does without a good partner so you have to give Gabriel his flowers as well. He is the A-side in that partnership.”

Saliba great, but Man City star better – Ferdinand

But despite Ferdinand’s lofty praise, the Man Utd legend doesn’t believe Saliba has done enough quite yet to be labelled the best centre-back in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk would have been many people’s choice for that honour a few seasons ago. Man City captain, Ruben Dias, is another who must be in the conversation.

But per Ferdinand, it’s actually Dias’ teammate, John Stones, who leads the way at present.

“John Stones is the best centre-half in the Premier League at the moment,” he continued. “Defensively he was going back into the back four.

“John Stones, no other centre-half in the Premier League did what John Stones did last season [drifting into midfield].

“He could be in the argument, he’s such a different player, he’s brought more to the position because he’s being asked to. John Stones right now he looks so composed with the authority he plays with.”

