Rio Ferdinand has advised Arsenal to try and sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as they look for a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners let Aubameyang leave on a free transfer in January, allowing him to eventually join Barcelona after he was stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach at The Emirates.

Letting 92 goals in 163 appearances walk out of the door for nothing surprised many, particularly given that Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah can also leave on free transfers when their contracts run out at the end of the season.

If that happens, Arsenal will be left without a senior striker. But Ferdinand believes Jesus could help fill that void.

“If I was Arsenal, I would go and buy Gabriel Jesus,” the Manchester United legend told his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel during a chat with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has scored six goals and added nine assists this season, while he has 131 goal involvements in 222 appearances for City.

Jesus was expected to play a major role after City allowed record scorer Sergio Aguero to leave last summer.

However, that has not proved to be the case and with Julian Alvarez arriving in the summer, Jesus’ days at City may be numbered.

The 24-year-old will soon have only a year left on his contract, with Inter Milan also lurking.

Jesus contract situation not so clear

And Romano has given an update on the player’s future.

He said: “At the moment I’m told there’s no talks for Gabriel Jesus because [Inter] can’t bid for €60million (£50m) or €50million (£41m) so we’re just talking about ideas and rumours.

“But I’m sure that Gabriel Jesus’ situation, alongside of Raheem Sterling’s situation, is something that needs to be clarified in the coming months for Manchester City. They’re both out of contract in 2023.

Guendouzi will leave Arsenal this summer following successful Marseille loan Arsenal will sell Guendouzi this summer after a successful loan at Marseille

“For Gabriel Jesus, they need to discuss internally and see what they want to do because, with a new striker joining Manchester City in the summer, I’m not sure that the position of Gabriel Jesus will be so clear.”

City forked out £27million to sign Jesus from Palmeiras in January 2017. His last appearance for the club was in the FA Cup win over Peterborough in midweek.

Bayern join race for Arsenal target

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are ready to compete with Arsenal and Tottenham for the signing of Djed Spence, according to reports.

Spence has been in great form during a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. The right-back has made 32 appearances in all competitions so far, registering two goals and three assists.

He came up against Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli when Forest knocked the Gunners out of the FA Cup in January. The exciting 21-year-old also got on the scoresheet as Forest stunned Leicester in the next round of the cup competition.

Following Spence’s top performance against Arsenal, Martinelli heaped praise on the Englishman.

During an interview with The Athletic, the attacker was asked about his toughest opponent so far. He replied: “Actually the guy from Nottingham Forest, Djed Spence, who I played against in the FA Cup.

“He is very strong, good on the ball, calm and quick. I was surprised – he is a really good player!”

Boro will undoubtedly want Spence to return to the Riverside Stadium this summer to bolster their squad. But the list of clubs queuing up to land him is only growing.

Djed Spence wanted list grows

According to Sky Sports, German titans Bayern hold an interest in Spence. They have sent scouts to watch him in recent matches and will continue to do so.

Should the starlet’s impressive form continue, then the Bavarians may approach Boro with an offer during the summer.

Fellow Bundesliga clubs Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on Spence’s development.

The update is bad news for Arsenal and Spurs, who are now preparing for a fierce battle to land the full-back. Arsenal already have Takehiro Tomiyasu in their ranks but want competition for him.

Spurs, meanwhile, need a new right-back as Antonio Conte hasn’t been impressed by Emerson Royal.

