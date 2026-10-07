Arsenal rocked as record-breaking winger keen to strike new Liverpool deal

Arsenal have received a blow in their quest to bring Rio Ngumoha to the Emirates Stadium, with the winger keen on staying at Liverpool and continuing his progress at Anfield, according to a journalist.

Ngumoha has been at Liverpool since 2004 and has established himself in the first-team squad.

The 18-year-old winger has scored two goals and given one assist in 35 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

Ngumoha became Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he found the back of the net against Newcastle United in August 2025.

The winger has also made three appearances for England so far in his young career.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 3 that Liverpool have agreed a new contract in principle with Ngumoha.

Football Insider reported on September 18 that Arsenal want the teenager to ditch talks with Liverpool and move to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The report stated: ‘The Gunners have been actively monitoring his situation at Anfield as he rises up the ranks, and are keen to tempt him away with the promise of better game time and more trophies.

‘Sources have exclusively revealed to Football Insider that Liverpool have no plans to let Ngumoha leave the club and are looking to tie him down to a new contract in the coming months.’

That report was written by journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has now brought an update on the winger’s future.

The transfer journalist, who has 174,500 followers on X, has said that Liverpool are confident that Ngumoha will sign a new contract, with the player himself keen on extending his stay at Arsenal.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal rocked as Liverpool make ‘historic’ bid for record-breaking midfielder

Rio Ngumoha wants Liverpool stay

According to the new report in Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘confident’ that Ngumoha will sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield beyond 2028.

There is ‘optimism’ that the winger will eventually put pen to paper.

The report noted: ‘Sources say that Ngumoha’s camp are keen to strike a deal that reflects his rapid rise and newfound status within Andoni Iraola’s squad.

‘Liverpool are also hopeful that they can reach a long-term agreement with Ngumoha and extend his stay at Anfield well beyond the current 2028 arrangement.’

READ NEXT: Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool 2027 transfer in record-breaking fee claim emerges as Real Madrid reach sale decision