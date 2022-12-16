Robert Lewandowski clone now on Arsenal radar but major obstacle exists to snare Gabriel Jesus replacement

A report claims Arsenal are keen on Porto forward Evanilson but may have to blow the majority of their transfer budget to do a deal this winter.

The Gunners enjoyed a superb first part of the season and went into the World Cup break top of the Premier League table. Tipped to compete for a top-four spot, the north Londoners have exceeded expectations, with 12 wins and a draw in 14 outings. They sit five points clear of second-place Manchester City.

It remains to be seen if they can maintain that title challenge, with City favourites to overhaul their rivals.

Mikel Arteta has the makings of a superb young squad. And he brought in quality when signing Gabriel Jesus from City in the summer.

The Brazil interantional has started all 14 of the capital club’s league matches to date in 2022-2023.

He has found the net on five occasions. However, disaster struck at the World Cup. The 25-year-old suffered a nasty knee injury in Brazil’s opening group game against Cameroon.

The former Palmeiras ace has undergone surgery on the problem. He faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and it is unclear when he might return to the side.

Arsenal had already been tipped to strengthen in January. And the injury to Jesus means it is now even more important to bring in fresh legs.

A number of players have been linked. And, according to The Athletic, Evanilson is high on the club’s list of priorities.

He has enjoyed a decent start to the current campaign, with eight goals in all competitions for the Portuguese giants.

And that follows on from finding the net on 21 occasions in 2021-2022.

Evanilson price on the rise

Evanilson began his career at Brazilian club Fluminense. He was loaned out to Slovakian side Samorin for a brief period in 2017-2018 before signing for Tombense back in his homeland.

But after scoring eight goals for Fluminense following a loan stint at his former club, he joined Porto in September 2020.

The youngster did not see too much action in his first season with Dragoes.

However, manager Sergio Conceicao put his faith in the Brazil Under-23 star last term, handing him 25 starts among 30 league appearances.

He responded with 14 goals, turning a few heads from top clubs around Europe.

Manchester United were linked last summer. It was said that they were considering an offer of around £56m.

Porto wanted nearer to £70m and the deal was a non-starter. And that was even with super-agent Jorge Mendes pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Reports claim Arsenal will need to part with more than the £72m they paid to sign Nicolas Pepe if they want Evanilson.

Compared to Barcelona striker and Poland legend Robert Lewandowski, the 23-year-old seems tailor-made for Arsenal.

His huge price tag and the fact he is under contract until 2027 make it a tough task to bring him to the Emirates.



But Arteta knows that he needs top players in his ranks if the Gunners are to keep City at bay.

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