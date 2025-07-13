Rodrygo has made his decision between Arsenal and Liverpool as Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot fight it out for the Real Madrid forward, according to two sources, as the Brazilian is asked directly whether he will move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and were the two best sides in the Premier League last season. While Liverpool eventually won the title, Arsenal were the Reds’ main challengers and will be determined to become the champions of England in the 2025/26 campaign.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been active in the summer transfer window, as the Gunners and the Reds aim to see off their challenges from Manchester City and Chelsea next season.

Arsenal manager Arteta has already signed Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, while Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the new players in Liverpool boss Slot’s squad.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are also looking for a new left-sided forward and have set their sights on Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

While Arsenal could lose left-winger Gabriel Martinelli to Bayern Munich this summer, Liverpool are in danger of seeing Luis Diaz leave for the Bundesliga champions or Barcelona.

According to AS, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on a summer deal for Rodrygo, adding that Bayern have also taken a shine to the Brazil international.

Arsenal are reportedly so keen on the 24-year-old that they are willing to pay over €90million (£78m, $105m) for the former Santos player, who was described as a “very complete” forward who is “fast, physical, technical” and “has great one-on-one skills” by Gunners midfielder Mikel Merino in AS in April 2025.

The report in the Spanish publication has reported that if Madrid manager Xabi Alonso tells the Brazilian star that he is free to leave, then ‘Rodrygo would not object to his departure as long as he can choose his destination, and that’s where Arsenal shines’.

Fichajes has added that if Alonso does not want him in his plans for next season, then Arsenal would be ‘his first choice’.

While noting in the headline, ‘Rodrygo chooses his next team if he has to leave Real Madrid’, the Spanish news outlet has added that despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern, ‘Arsenal represent an ideal scenario for the Brazilian: offensive style of play, trust in young talent, and assured prominence’.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, but the claim that the Madrid star prefers Arsenal to Liverpool is backed by another source, HandöfArsenal, who have reported that Rodrygo is giving the Gunners his ‘absolute priority’.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪The 10 most expensive Arsenal transfers of all time after Martin Zubimendi signing

Rodrygo asked directly about Arsenal transfer

Rodrygo has fueled speculation that he is ready to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window by refusing to answer a question about the Gunners.

According to Spanish outlet, El Chiringuito, Rodrygo was approached on the streets of New York and was asked if he was joining Arsenal.

The 24-year-old Brazilian star opted against responding to the question.

While one would not have expected Rodrygo to give a straightforward answer, that he did not even acknowledge it is perhaps an indicator that he is considering his future away from Madrid.

If Rodrygo really wanted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, then he could have at least dismissed the speculation.

Latest Arsenal news: Viktor Gyokeres warning, true Noni Madueke fee

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres has been sent a stern warning by Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas, as the player and his club have fallen out over an alleged agreement over the transfer fee that the Gunners need to pay for him.

A source has revealed the actual transfer fee that Arsenal are paying London and Premier League champions Chelsea to sign Noni Madueke in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be keen on a Barcelona star whose price has been slashed to half of what the Spanish giants initially wanted for him.

POLL: How much should Arsenal offer for Rodrygo?