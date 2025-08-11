Arsenal are planning to make a cheeky loan bid for Rodrygo as the Brazilian forward informs Real Madrid of his decision on his future, according to a Spanish report, as TEAMtalk analyses why this idea of the Gunners will not work.

Rodrygo has been the subject of intense speculation this summer, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all linked with the Madrid forward. The Brazil international could make only 22 starts in LaLiga under Carlo Ancelotti last season and played just 92 minutes for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup under Alonso.

With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior guaranteed their respective places in the starting line-up, Rodrygo has been deployed as a right-winger as a centre-forward in his Madrid career so far.

The 24-year-old wants to play as a left-winger, which has led to rumours that Arsenal are keen on him.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a left-winger to give manager Mikel Arteta more options, although the north London club will have to sell either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard to accommodate Rodrygo.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool still fancy Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has left for Bayern Munich.

However, for now, the Premier League champions are focused on getting a deal done for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and also have Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola on their radar.

The Spanish press has been quite vocal about Tottenham’s interest in Rodrygo, but now it has emerged that Arsenal are ready to move for the three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner.

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal are ‘seriously considering the signing of Rodrygo’ and their ‘plan’ is to secure the services of the 24-year-old on loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Gunners want a buyout clause in the deal for next summer that may or may not be obligatory.

This is a very clever plan from Arsenal to sign a world-class player on the cheap, but Rodrygo himself is not keen on leaving Madrid this summer.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that through his agents, Rodrygo has ‘informed’ Madrid that ‘his decision to stay remains firm’.

Before going on holiday, Rodrygo told Madrid that he did not want to leave, and having started pre-season training, the forward has maintained that stance.

Arsenal plan regarding Rodrygo poised to fail

From Arsenal’s perspective, it would make sense to sign Rodrygo on a loan deal first before making a huge commitment on the Brazilian star.

Arsenal signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea last summer and decided not to make it permanent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

It would be a relatively risk-free signing for Arsenal, but, from Madrid’s point of view, sending Rodrygo out on loan for this season would not be good for business or for the team and would be a ridiculous deal to sanction.

While Alonso used Rodrygo just once in his starting line-up at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the Madrid manager is well aware of the Brazilian’s quality and has described him as “a special player”.

Madrid are not actively looking to get rid of Rodrygo this summer and have placed a hefty price-tag on him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Madrid want at least €90m (£78m / $105m) for Rodrygo and will demand add-ons on top of that.

With Rodrygo himself keen on staying at the Santiago Bernabeu and proving himself to Alonso, a loan move to Arsenal is highly unlikely.

