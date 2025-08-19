Arsenal informed of price-drop for ‘dream target’ as insider gives brutal Newcastle verdict

Arsenal manager Mikel Arsenal and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, who have been linked with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo

Arsenal have received a massive boost in their quest to bring their ‘dream target’ to the Emirates Stadium in a cut-price deal, with a journalist revealing that the star will not move to Newcastle United or Manchester City.

It has been a very eventful summer transfer window for Arsenal so far, with the north London club signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres, as manager Mikel Arteta aims to win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal are not finished yet in the transfer market, with the Premier League club keen on signing a left-winger.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is Arsenal’s ‘dream target’, according to TBR, which has reported that the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta, is planning to make a loan bid for the Brazil international.

Given that Madrid are not under pressure to sell Rodrygo, a loan exit for the 24-year-old would not make any sense for the Spanish and European giants, who will kick off their new LaLiga campaign against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Madrid want €100million (£86.2m, €116m) for Rodrygo, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice during his time at Los Blancos so far.

Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has brought an update on the situation, claiming that Madrid would accept €60m (£52m, $70m) close to the end of the summer transfer window.

The well-known journalist has added that with Man City deciding to keep Savinho, they are not in the market for Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is also unlikely to leave Madrid for Newcastle, claims Balague, with last season’s Carabao Cup winners having previously been linked with the Brazilian superstar.

Balague wrote on X at 3:39pm on August 18: “Manchester City have decided Savinho is to stay.

“That kills any possibility of Rodrygo joining City (Real Madrid did not get an offer for him as it was depending on Savinho leaving).”

Balague added at 10:38am on August 19: “The latest on Rodrygo.

“Now City have decided to keep Savinho, the option of Rodrygo going to City is over.

“Rodrygo has not told Real Madrid he wants to leave There has been zero offers for him at his point.

“Real Madrid is asking for €100 but closer to the end of the market, they would accept less (€60-70m?) but as it stands nobody expects him to leave.

“Real doubt Rodrygo would accept an offer from Newcastle if it ever arrives.

“Real insist Arsenal have not made an approach at this point.”

What Xabi Alonso has said about Rodrygo amid Arsenal interest

While rumours on the future of Rodrygo rumble on, Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is calm and focused on the job at hand.

Alonso has named Rodrygo in his squad for the match against Osasuna on Tuesday evening.

It remains to be seen if the Brazilian starts, especially as Alonso regularly kept him out of the team at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo made one start and two substitute appearances for Madrid at the prestigious competition, but Alonso has publicly said that he rates him highly.

Alonso said in his pre-match press conference on Monday: “There are a lot of rumours this summer.

“He’s looks good to me. I’m counting on everyone, and I want them to be committed to the team and be at 100%.

“That’s what worries me and what’s occupying me right now.”

Why Arsenal are so keen on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo