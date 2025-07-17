Arsenal could abandon their interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo because of two players, according to a report in Spain, while a former Premier League CEO has noted the only way that the Gunners could get a deal done for the Brazilian star.

After failing to last the distance in the Premier League title race last season, Arsenal are determined to get things right in the 2025/26 campaign and beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to become the champions of England for the first time since 2004. Having reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2024/25 season, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will also be keen on doing better in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Arsenal have already bolstered their squad with the signings of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The north London club are about to bring in three more players to the Emirates Stadium, with The London Evening Standard reporting that deals for Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres have been agreed upon.

Arsenal will pay £52million to Chelsea for Madueke, while Sporting CP striker Gyokeres and Valencia defender Mosquera will cost the Gunners £54.9m (initial, with a further £8.6m in add-ons) and £16m respectively.

Rodrygo is another player that Arsenal are keen on signing, with a report in Spain earlier this month claiming that the Gunners were more than ready to meet Madrid’s asking price.

Madrid want €90million (£78m, $104.5m) for the forward, and Arsenal were reported to be willing to pay more than that to bring Rodrygo to the Emirates Stadium.

However, according to Cadena Ser, Arsenal’s pursuit of Rodrygo is ‘becoming very complicated’ now.

The Spanish news outlet has noted that while it is not ‘imposssible’ that Arsenal could land the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window, ‘the signings of Madueke and Gyokeres have complicated things considerably’.

With Madrid insistent on getting €90m (£78m, $104.5m) for Rodrygo, Arsenal could walk away from a potential transfer deal.

Arsenal’s apparent decision to abandon their pursuit of the 24-year-old could also be due to strong claims in Spain that have suggested Liverpool have also seriously mobilised their quest to prise Rodrygo away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal condition to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid

Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO, Keith Wyness, has given his take on Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo.

According to Wyness, a move to the Emirates Stadium for the Brazilian superstar would be possible only if Madrid decide to reduce the asking price.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast: “I think that this one, if it’s going to get done, is going to be right at the end of the window.

“Real Madrid are asking way too much for him right now. I think they want €100m (£86.5m, $116m).

“I know he’s only 24, but it’s still way too much for me in terms of the way he performed last season.

“If it happens, it’s going to be at the end of the window if Real Madrid drop down to a more realistic price.

“I don’t think it’ll be happening, in my opinion. I think Arsenal are shopping elsewhere; they’re bringing others in.

“I know they want them in early, but this Rodrygo deal would be too expensive to get it done early.”

