Arsenal get SECOND chance to sign €100m ‘superstar’ as Leandro Trossard bombshell drops – ‘giving it until January’

Arsenal could get the chance to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid in the January transfer window after failing to lure the forward to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to a report, as Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso’s plan to get the best out of the Brazilian star comes to light.

Rodrygo was the subject of interest from Arsenal, among other clubs, in the summer transfer window. With the Brazil international forward losing his place in the Real Madrid starting line-up for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after Xabi Alonso took over, Arsenal were among the clubs that took a keen interest in a summer deal for Rodrygo.

Manchester City were also keen on the Brazilian, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Madrid were willing to sell Rodrygo for €100million (£86.2m, $116m).

However, in the end, Rodrygo decided to stay and compete for a place in the Real Madrid starting line-up.

That may not be the end of Arsenal’s pursuit of the three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner, though, with journalist Graeme Bailey telling TBR that Rodrygo plans to see how things pan out until the January transfer window and could then decide to leave Real Madrid.

Bailey told TBR: “I was speaking to his camp in Madrid… I’m told that Vinicius and Mbappe, who we did a story about a few weeks ago, encouraging him to stay, played a huge part in his decision.

“His teammates really put their arms around him and said, ‘Look, you’re a massive player here. You don’t need to leave.’ He’s decided to stay until January, but we’ll need to keep an eye on his situation.

“He’ll probably post on social media when he’s not playing and looks unhappy. We’ll see how he progresses because [Carlo] Ancelotti did warn him in the summer, even dropping him from the last [Brazil] squad, about limited game time.

“He’s giving it until January, and if he’s still not getting the minutes he needs, he may move in the January window. That said, he could also usurp Arda Güler and work his way back into the starting line-up.

“On deadline day, it was very quiet regarding Rodrygo. I think he just decided to stay, and obviously City and Arsenal were aware of that. Madrid were willing to do a deal if he wanted to go, so it was really all on the player — there was no point in bidding because the player had already made his intentions clear.”

Rodrygo could be Leandro Trossard’s replacement at Arsenal, with the Belgium international winger’s future far from certain even after the summer transfer window in England closed on September 1.

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are in talks with Arsenal over signing Trossard before the transfer window in Turkey closes on September 12, despite the 30-year-old recently agreeing on better terms with the Gunners.

While Eberechi Eze, who joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace this summer, can play as a left-winger, his best position is in attacking midfield.

Should Trossard leave Arsenal now, then Rodrygo – who was included among the “world-class superstars” at Real Madrid by club legend Luka Modric in September 2024 – as quoted in Get Spanish Football News.

could replace the Belgian at the Emirates Stadium in January.

Xabi Alonso plans to pit Vinicius Junior against Rodrygo

Vinicius Junior has been the undisputed starter at left wing for Real Madrid, with Rodrygo being deployed mainly on the right and as a centre-forward by former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, according to E-Noticies, new Madrid manager Alonso plans to use both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the left wing.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager’s plan is to pit the two Brazilian forwards against each other and make them compete for the spot on the left flank.

Kylian Mbappe is now the only undisputed starter in Madrid’s attack, with Alonso viewing the ‘rivalry’ between Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior as key to the two players giving their best whenever they take to the pitch.

Against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga, Vinicius Junior was deployed on the left of a three-man attack, with Rodrygo an unused substitute.

It was Rodrygo who featured at left wing from the start against Real Oviedo, with Vinicius Junior replacing his Brazilian compatriot in the 63rd minute.

For Real Madrid’s LaLiga match against Real Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend, Alonso decided to bring Vinicius Junior back into the attack and used him at left wing, with Rodrygo coming on for the 25-year-old in the 72nd minute.

