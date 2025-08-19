Kylian Mbappe trying to stop Arsenal transfer as Andrea Berta plans audacious bid after ‘fresh contact’

Kylian Mbappe has told Real Madrid not to sell Rodrygo to Arsenal in the summer transfer window as the Gunners sporting director, Andrea Berta plans to make an offer for the forward, according to a source, with Xabi Alonso publicly revealing his thoughts on the Brazilian star’s future.

Rodrygo has been the subject of intense speculation in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all interested in the Madrid forward.

While Man City are said to be looking at the Brazil international should Savinho join Tottenham, Liverpool have their eyes on Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has left for Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are keen on signing a left-winger and have identified Rodrygo as a potential target.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are the two main options at left wing for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at the moment, but the future of the latter in doubt.

According to TBR, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is planning to make a loan bid for Rodrygo.

Arsenal made ‘fresh contact with Rodrygo’s camp last weekend’ and are now ‘ready to make a push’ for the 24-year-old Madrid star.

However, TBR has added that Mbappe is among three Madrid players who do not want Rodrygo to leave and have told Los Blancos’ hierarchy so.

Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde have told Madrid manager Alonso and the cub that they want Rodrygo to stay.

Rodrygo has been at Madrid since 2019 and has been a huge success at Los Blancos.

The Brazil international, who prefers to play as a left-winger but has been used mainly on the right and as a centre-forward at Madrid, has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos.

READ NEXT: 🔴⚪ Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Xabi Alonso wants Rodrygo to stay at Real Madrid

Madrid will kick off their new LaLiga campaign against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Rodrygo is part of the squad, and ahead of the match, Madrid manager Alonso made it clear that he wants the Brazilian star to stay.

Alonso said on Monday: “There are a lot of rumours this summer.

“He’s looks good to me. I’m counting on everyone, and I want them to be committed to the team and be at 100%.

“That’s what worries me and what’s occupying me right now.”

Latest Arsenal news: Contact talks, Barcelona raid

Arsenal have been told to beat Man City to the signing of a world-class star, with Liverpool also linked with him.

Berta plans to hold firm talks with an Arsenal star and convince him to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are planning to raid Barcelona for one of their midfielders next summer, with the star potentially available for a bargain at the end of the season.

POLL: How much should Arsenal offer for Rodrygo?