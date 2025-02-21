Arsenal told to pay £83m to sign Real Madrid’s ‘most talented and gifted player’

Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing Real Madrid’s stance on selling the forward as the Gunners also identify “the ideal replacement for Jorginho”.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world and is a key figure in the Madrid team. The 24-year-old Brazil international has been on the books of Los Blancos since 2019 and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with the Spanish powerhouse.

Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham recently described Rodrygo as “the most talented and gifted player” in the team and also noted that the forward is “very underrated”.

Rodrygo has scored 12 goals and given nine assists in 34 matches in all competitions so far this season, as Madrid aim to win LaLiga and the Champions League for the second year in a row.

The forward’s talent and performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal, with Fichajes reporting that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is personally keen on bringing the forward to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta considers the Brazilian a “key” player in improving Arsenal’s quality in attack.

However, Arsenal will not find it easy to convince Madrid to part company with one of their best and most important players.

Fichajes has noted that Rodrygo’s “departure seems unlikely unless Arsenal makes an irresistible offer”.

The report has claimed that a figure close to €100million (£82.7m / £104.5m) would be needed for a potential deal.

Martin Zubimendi to replace Jorginho at Arsenal

Rodrygo is not the only LaLiga star that Arsenal manager Arteta wants to bring to the north London club in the summer transfer window.

Fichajes has reported that Joan Garcia is a major target for the Gunners, who are looking at the 23-year-old Espanyol goalkeeper as a potential number one between the posts in the future.

It has also been claimed that Arsenal are keen on signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacob reported this week that Arsenal are “cautiously optimistic” of signing Zubimendi.

Fichajes has claimed that Arsenal view the Spain international midfielder “as the ideal replacement for Jorginho”.

Jorginho could reportedly leave the Gunners for good at the end of the season, with Brazilian club Flamengo pushing to agree a deal with the former Chelsea star.

Latest Arsenal news: Moise Kean interest, Endrick raid

Arsenal are interested in signing Moise Kean from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Kean has a release clause of €52million (£43m / $54.5m) in his contract at Italian club Fiorentina.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are also said to be interested in a summer deal for the 24-year-old former Everton forward.

The Italy international forward has scored 19 goals and given two assists in 29 matches in all competitions for Fiorentina so far this season.

Both Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko are on Arsenal’s radar, and according to a report this week, Arteta has a personal preference.

The Arsenal boss would love to work with Isak at the Emirates Stadium, but Newcastle United are not going to make it easy for the north London club to do a deal.

Newcastle plan to hold talks with Isak at the end of the season over a new deal.

The Sweden international has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has scored 19 goals and given five assists in 29 matches in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season.

Arsenal are also claimed to be interested in a deal for Madrid striker Endrick.

The Brazil international is only 18 and is not a regular in Los Blancos’s starting line-up.

There is speculation that Arteta views Endrick as a player who could star for Arsenal now as well as in the future.

