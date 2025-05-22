Arsenal are leading the race for Rodrygo as the Gunners get to work on signing the Real Madrid forward, according to a Spanish report, with Chelsea’s plan on the star also coming to light.

It has been a disappointing season for both Arsenal and Madrid. While the Gunners failed to sustain their Premier League title challenge until the final weeks, Los Blancos lost their LaLiga crown to Barcelona/

Madrid were also defeated by Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey and failed to get past Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In turn, Arsenal went down to Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Just like Madrid, Arsenal are keen on reinforcing their squad for next season and have targeted one of the best players at the Spanish club.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on X this week that Arsenal are in ‘talks’ over signing Rodrygo from Madrid.

The Gunners are said to be ‘seriously considering a transfer for Rodrygo’.

Fichajes has now brought an update on the situation, with the headline on their report claiming that Arsenal are the ‘favourite club’ to sign the Brazilian star from Madrid.

The north London club are reported to have ‘taken the lead among the clubs seeking to convince’ the 24-year-old to make a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are willing to offload Rodrygo, who, according to Luka Modric in Get Spanish Football News in September 2024, is one of the “world-class superstars” at Los Blancos.

The report in Fichajes has noted that Rodrygo himself is open to leaving Madrid and is ‘evaluating the options open to him’, fully aware that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal ‘offer him a tempting opportunity in a demanding but attractive league’.

Chelsea plan Rodrygo bid – report

Arsenal may have taken the lead for Rodrygo, but the Gunners should be aware that Chelsea are after the Brazilian superstar as well.

Fichajes reported earlier this week that Chelsea are ‘willing to submit’ an offer of around €80million (£67.4m, $90.3m) for the 24-year-old.

While Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, Chelsea’s interest in Rodrygo has been confirmed by trusted journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs said on the London is Blue podcast: “Rodrygo is a new name I’m hearing, there’s nothing advanced between Chelsea and Rodrygo, but what I can tell you is that Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo go.

“He’s been forced to play at Real on the right side because of Mbappe and Vini Jr, but his best position, and where he really likes to play, is on the left side.

“Chelsea are aware of that market opportunity, without really moving on it at this point, the same can be said for Arsenal and Liverpool as well. So keep an eye on Premier League clubs and Rodrygo.”

