Rodrygo has made up his mind about his future after holding talks with Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso and Arsenal, according to a report, as a Gunners star openly says that he would love to see the forward move to the Emirates Stadium.

With Arsenal failing to last the distance in the Premier League title race last season and ending yet another campaign without a major trophy, the Gunners are working hard behind the scenes to strengthen their squad. With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all set to get stronger next season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are fully aware of the need to sign quality players in the summer transfer window.

While Arsenal are determined to sign a new striker and have already made a bid for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, the north London club are also aiming to strengthen the wide areas.

Rodrygo is a player that Arsenal are very keen on, with reports earlier this month claiming that the Gunners have entered ‘discussions’ with the Brazilian forward.

The 24-year-old has reportedly told Arsenal that he wants £250,000 per week as salary to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The report claimed at the time that Rodrygo had not made up his mind on his future because he wanted to speak first to new Madrid manager Alonso.

Two separate reports have now revealed that Rodrygo has spoken to Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid manager at the end of last season.

According to Marca, Rodrygo had a ‘face-to-face’ meeting at Valdebebas and has changed his tune over leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

The respected Spanish publication has noted the social media post that Rodrygo has made about training under Alonso and being very happy.

Real Madrid Confidencial has claimed that Rodrygo’s ‘future’ is ‘decided’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted that the Brazilian is ‘very happy after the first training sessions with Xabi Alonso’ and has ‘decided to stay’ after the meeting with the former Liverpool and Los Blancos midfielder.

The report states: ‘Xabi Alonso has already met with him. The conversation was positive. The Basque coach wants to count on Rodrygo and considers him an important piece.

‘His style fits what the former Leverkusen coach is looking for: fast, dynamic, and vertical players.’

Gabriel urges Arsenal to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid

While Rodrygo has reportedly made up his mind to stay at Madrid, Arsenal defender Gabriel has publicly said that he would love the Gunners to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo and Gabriel are Brazil international team-mates, and the latter would love to line up alongside the 24-year-old at Arsenal.

Gabriel said on Podpah Podcast when asked about Rodrygo and Arsenal: “I don’t (know). No, I don’t, not really. But I’d like obviously.

“Rodrygo is a phenomenon, for me. He’s not at Arsenal… If it depended on me, I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon.

“His name is mentioned a lot. If it was up to me, of course.”

