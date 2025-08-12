Rodrygo reacts after learning Arsenal and Man City want him as ‘full agreement’ claim made

Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who is of interest to Arsenal and Manchester City

Rodrygo has made up his mind about his future at Real Madrid after talks with Arsenal and Manchester City, claims a report, as a Brazilian compatriot urges him to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being a huge success at Madrid, there is a distinct possibility that Rodrygo could leave the Santiago Bernabeu before the summer transfer window closes. Arsenal and Man City are keen on the Brazil international forward, who has won LaLiga three times and the Champions League twice with Madrid, while also scoring 68 goals and providing 51 assists in 270 appearances.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Madrid want €100million (£86.2m, €116m) for Rodrygo, a fee that Man City will be able to pay.

Jack Grealish has left Man City for Everton on a loan deal, while Tottenham are in talks to sign Savinho from the Cityzens, so there would be room for Rodrygo in manager Pep Guardiola’s team.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are also keen on Rodrygo, but the north London club’s plan is to sign the 24-year-old on loan.

While Rodrygo had initially not wanted to leave Madrid, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that the forward is now in ‘full agreement’ with Los Blancos that the two parties need to move on amid talks with Arsenal and Man City.

Bailey told ManchesterCityNews: “Rodrygo is a player that City have long had an interest in.

“And amid talks with Arsenal and Liverpool – we can confirm that City were also being kept informed about his situation.”

“If Savinho does go, and with Jack Grealish and James McAtee leaving – they will want someone else in there and Rodrygo is very much on their radar.”

Bailey added in TBR: “Rodrygo has been told the situation – Real love him but they are ready to move on, and the player is in full agreement with them, he also believes that the situation needs resolving.

“My understanding is that Arsenal and City are very much leading the case, both clubs really appeal to him – they are both Champions League contenders and look like a good fit.”

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man City have made contact to understand more about Rodrygo’s stance.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to confirm once again to you that Manchester City have a serious interest in Rodrygo.

“What I can tell you is that Manchester City have started some contacts to understand the situation of the player, to understand how is the feeling of Rodrygo, how is the feeling of his family, his agents, and also to understand Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid are open to letting Rodrygo go this summer, but they want an important transfer fee, something around €100m. Eventually, Man City hope they can maybe negotiate that price for Rodrygo. Let’s see what happens there.”

Rodrygo urged to join Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal and Man City are not the only Premier League clubs interested in Rodrygo, with Liverpool also taking a shine to the Brazilian winger.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Liverpool want Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has joined Bayern Munich.

Tottenham have an eye on Rodrygo, too, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that the north London club view the Madrid star as a suitable replacement for Son Heung-min, who has joined Los Angeles FC.

Former Spurs star Lucas Moura has urged his Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Sao Paulo attacker explaining why it would suit both parties.

Moura told AS: “I’ve heard about that rumour; I don’t know if it’s true or not.

“Rodrygo’s arrival would be wonderful for Tottenham, and he’d certainly like to play in the Premier League for a team that, as I said, has a fantastic structure.

“A team that’s getting stronger and growing to compete in Europe. It would be good for both sides, but it won’t be easy for Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid, given the interest from other clubs.”

While Rodrygo is a player of interest to Tottenham, the Premier League club are now focusing on signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace and Savinho from Manchester City instead.

Romano said on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast: “I think in this moment, Tottenham are ahead, because Tottenham are prepared to go very strong for Eberechi Eze.

“Arsenal like the player, Arsenal have always been in touch with his representatives, already in June, but at the moment, I think they are not advancing in these negotiations.

“Tottenham are trying to make it happen as soon as possible after the injury of James Madison and also Son leaving.

“For Tottenham, it’s important to bring in new players, and so from what I’m hearing it’s a separate story from Savinho.

“Totenham will try to get both and for Eberechi Eze, there are contacts ongoing with his agents and also with Crystal Palace.

“So I think Tottenham, in this moment, are really pushing on this one. Let’s see if they can get it over the line.”

