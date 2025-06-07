Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has told Arsenal how much he wants per week to make the move to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, but a former Gunners star has urged Mikel Arteta not to sign him.

One of the players that Arsenal are keen on signing in the summer transfer window is Rodrygo. The Madrid and Brazil international is one of the best forwards in the world and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice despite still being 24 years of age.

However, there is a possibility that Rodrygo could leave Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is reportedly not happy that he was not played in his favoured position following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Under the now-departed Carlo Ancelotti last season, Rodrygo played predominantly as a right-winger and started just 22 LaLiga matches.

Arsenal are among the clubs keen on Rodrygo and have already held talks over signing him this summer.

According to GiveMeSport, ‘Arsenal made enquiries to sign Rodrygo last week’, with the north London club being informed that they will have to pay £250,000 per week as salary to him.

However, no transfer is imminent, with Rodrygo to have ‘a decisive meeting with Alonso and influential figures’ at Madrid.

The Brazilian will first gauge whether he has ‘a genuine future’ at Madrid before making a final decision on whether or not to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

‘GMS sources have been told that Arsenal are being forced to play the waiting game as Rodrygo is on course to have a decisive meeting with Alonso and influential figures at Real Madrid, when it will be decided whether he has a genuine future in his current surroundings or he could potentially ask to leave,’ states the report in GiveMeSport.

Arsenal told NOT to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid

Rodrygo may be one of the best forwards in the world, but former Arsenal star Ray Parlour does not think that the Gunners should sign him.

The talkSPORT pundit believes that Arsenal should pursue a deal for Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers over Rodrygo.

Parlour told talkSPORT: “The problem is that you’ve got to buy a striker with that money. I’d rather keep Martinelli.”

When asked about Rogers, Parlour said: “I think he’s got so much potential. I’d pay the money to get him because he’s 22-years-old, he’s got everything going for him and he’s in the England squad now. He’s going to get better

“Mikel can teach him. He can play No.10, he can play wide, he can play everywhere can’t he?

“He can score you some goals as well. I’d buy him. For £85m, I’d rather have him than Rodrygo.”

