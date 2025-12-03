Arsenal and Liverpool are both in for Rodrygo

A report claims Arsenal are prepping a bid to challenge Liverpool for Rodrygo, while sources have also provided TEAMtalk with an update on the Real Madrid ace.

Rodrygo strongly considered a move away from the Bernabeu in the summer before being convinced to stay, but he is once again evaluating his options. The forward rarely gets to play in his favoured position on the left wing due to Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe also being available to Xabi Alonso.

The Brazil international is a world-class player when on top form, but he has mainly been used as an impact substitute so far this season.

Rodrygo’s fantastic career in numbers

Joined Madrid from Santos for €45m in July 2019

Has put up 68 goals and 53 assists in 285 appearances

Trophies include two Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles and one Copa del Rey

Of his 15 appearances, only four have lasted 45 minutes or longer.

On Tuesday, we revealed that Liverpool have dramatically escalated interest in Rodrygo after admitting Antoine Semenyo is ‘closer to Manchester City than us.’

With City stepping up their pursuit of the Bournemouth forward, Liverpool have instead held exploratory talks with Rodrygo’s camp.

We understand Madrid are willing to listen to offers in the region of €80-90m (£70-79m) for the Brazil international in January.

Liverpool, Arsenal in Rodrygo fight

CaughtOffside have backed up our reporting, stating that Liverpool are ‘preparing a bid’ for Rodrygo after identifying him as a ‘high-class’ attacking signing.

But Liverpool face competition from Arsenal, who are preparing an offer of their own.

The report states that Arsenal and Liverpool ‘currently lead the chase’ for Rodrygo.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has landed on the 24-year-old as an elite replacement for Gabriel Martinelli and is supposedly ready to ‘match Madrid’s asking price’.

We asked transfer insider Graeme Bailey about the situation, and he said: “Real Madrid are insisting that Rodrygo is still a part of their plans, but they acknowledge that going into a World Cup year it is not easy for him.

“He was persuaded to stay in the summer by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and although Xabi Alonso rates him, he is behind Arda Guler in the pecking order.

“I am told that Real want to keep him until the summer, at that point we will see the likely return of Nico Paz which will only hasten his exit.

“Intermediaries are working hard on finding options for him – this has entailed once again opening lines of communication with Arsenal – who pushed hardest in the summer – Liverpool, as we know, but also Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

“These are the clubs Rodrygo would consider joining, it is not the clubs approaching them.

“As it stands, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all keeping abreast of the situation – they want to know.

“Should Real sanction a possible loan, this is when things could advance. At this point, though, Real are saying that is unlikely.

“If the player pushes to leave we will have to see what happens. But also the Endrick situation complicates things, if he moves on as expected – Real won’t let them both leave. They are insistent on that.”

Arsenal in for another top-class winger; strong links between Liverpool and Madrid

Meanwhile, Fraser Fletcher reported for us on Monday that Arsenal are also ‘laying the groundwork’ for a stunning raid on Bayern Munich.

Speculation Liverpool could sign yet more players from Madrid refuses to go away. Arne Slot’s side are ‘expected’ to offer €60m (£53m) for a Los Blancos midfielder.

Plus, we have analysed stunning claims in the Spanish press that Liverpool could restart their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.