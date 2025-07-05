A top Arsenal target is ready to make the move to the Emirates Stadium, according to a source, and although he likes to play on the wing, Darren Bent believes that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta could use him as a centre-forward.

Arsenal are determined to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, as Arteta’s side aim to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title next season. Kepa Arrizabalaga has already joined the Gunners from Chelsea, while midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard are on their way to the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively.

Manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are also on the hunt for a new winger to play on the left, especially with Bayern Munich showing interest in Gabriel Martinelli.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been described as Arsenal’s ‘dream target’ by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rodrygo wants to play on the left wing, and Arsenal are said to be willing to meet the Brazil international’s demands.

Madrid and their new boss Xabi Alonso are ready to offload the 24-year-old, who was not happy under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Rodrygo – who was described as a “very complete” forward who is “fast, physical, technical” and “has great one-on-one skills” by Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino in Marca in April 2025 – is being targeted by Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, too.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to play with him at Al-Nassr, Rodrygo has made it clear that he wants to stay in Europe even though he has been offered ‘a blank cheque’, according to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist, Sacha Tavolieri.

An Arsenal-centric X account with 164,000 followers has claimed that the forward’s desire is to join the Gunners despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

HandöfArsenal reported on X: “EXCL : Intermediaries with direct mandate from Saudi clubs have been told in no uncertain terms that Rodrygo’s preference is to move to the Premier League, with Arsenal his ‘absolute priority’ in case a deal can be struck with Real Madrid.”

Rodrygo tipped to play as a striker for Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Bent is an Arsenal fan, and the talkSPORT pundit has suggested that Rodrygo could be deployed as a striker for the north London club.

Gabriel Jesus is not a prolific striker, and Kai Havertz is not a natural number nine.

Arsenal are actively on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window, with Arteta realising after last season that he needs a top-class marksman to beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “It would be, but what I don’t want to happen is that Arsenal sign Rodrygo and then another striker comes in and it’s like ‘here we go again.’

“Sign the striker first. If you can get Rodrygo as well, love it, he’s only 24 years old, so he still has room to grow, but get that centre-forward in first.”

When asked if Rodrygo gets into Arsenal’s starting line-up, Bent replied: “Predominantly, he plays on the right, so he isn’t playing instead of Saka, so no, but he can play centre-forward, so that’s an option, having Rodrygo gives you that option.”

