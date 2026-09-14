Arsenal reportedly need to make a ‘decision’ on Noni Madueke’s future soon, while there is an update on Mikel Arteta’s future.

The Gunners bought England international Madueke from local rivals Chelsea in the 2025 summer transfer window for around £52m.

Madueke joined to provide cover for Bukayo Saka, but he got a lot of minutes last season as injuries impacted his teammate.

However, Saka has returned to form and fitness at the start of this campaign, so Madueke has had a reduced role under head coach Mikel Arteta.

This is hardly surprising because Madueke is not at Saka’s level, and he is not good enough to be anything more than a squad player for Arsenal.

And Madueke could leave Arsenal on loan in the upcoming winter transfer window, with Caught Offside reporting that the Gunners ‘face a decision’ on the winger, who is ‘wanted’ by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Potential terms for Noni Madueke revealed as Mikel Arteta update surfaces

The two European giants are said to be ‘closely monitoring’ Madueke, with a loan with an option to buy considered the ‘most realistic formula’ to secure his services from January onwards.

It is also noted that ‘no formal negotiations’ have taken place at this stage, but a move to Atletico Madrid or Juventus would be great for the winger.

Still, Arsenal are under no pressure to sell because Madueke is under contract until 2030, and they would risk leaving themselves short if he was let go without a replacement being secured in the second half of this season.

Regardless, Arteta and Co. have a decision to make on Madueke, who may not figure in Arsenal’s long-term future.

But Arteta will be after we reported last week that he has decided to extend his Arsenal contract beyond the end of this season.

Now, respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arteta is “very, very close” to signing a new Arsenal contract.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal keep advancing in conversations in negotiations for Mikel Arteta new contract. It’s a top priority for Arsenal.

“The discussions are taking place, are going very well; I told you already: in March and April the contacts started with his camp, and now with his lawyers the conversation is reaching the final stages.

“So Mikel Arteta is very, very close to signing a new contract at Arsenal. Fantastic atmosphere at the club. They are winning every single game but in general, around the project fantastic atmosphere.

“So I expect Mikel Arteta definitely to sign a new contract at Arsenal.”