Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have an ‘agreement’ for their fourth summer signing, while they could hijack Chelsea’s move for Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix.

So far this summer, Premier League holders Arsenal have made two signings, having landed Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier permanently.

It has since emerged that Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis will be the next through the door, with Arsenal striking an agreement this week for his move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are also targeting Morgan Rogers, and we have reported today that they have achieved a major breakthrough in the race to sign the Aston Villa and England standout.

Bruno Guimaraes and Julian Alvarez are Arsenal’s other targets as part of a massive quadruple deal, but a Spurs youngster will be their next arrival after Tzolis, Hincapie and Meslier.

This is because Romano has revealed that the Gunners have an ‘agreement signed’ to land 18-year-old Spurs defender Elijah Upson.

Romano said on X: ‘Elijah Upson to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement signed today for 18 year old centre back to join Gunners project.

‘Upson turned down new contract at Spurs to join #AFC for long term, all set to be announced.’

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Arsenal turn attention to signing a replacement for William Saliba

Ahead of this summer’s window, Arsenal were not expected to splash out on a new defender, but Saliba’s injury looks to have forced a rethink at the Emirates.

We have reported that he risks surgery, with the Gunners making Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa a ‘serious target’ ahead of a possible double deal involving Rogers.

Alternatively, Arsenal could look to beat Chelsea and others in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Lacroix.

Caught Offside reporter Mark Brus has stated that the Blues ‘face competition’ from Arsenal for Lacroix following Saliba’s injury, and the Gunners have ‘stepped up’ their interest in the Frenchman.

However, Lacroix’s valuation is said to have ‘risen’ from 55 million euros to 65-70 million euros, and it remains to be seen whether either Big Six club would be willing to pay this much for the defender.

A source for Caught Offside said: “Chelsea have made Lacroix their priority and efforts are still ongoing to get a deal done,” one source said. “Palace won’t make it easy, though, and their initial asking price of €55m has risen now quite substantially.

“Palace are aware of other clubs circling. Arsenal have been monitoring his situation and they’re now stepping up their interest in a new centre-back following William Saliba’s injury. Look out for Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City as well.”

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