Amid stunning suggestions Liverpool could pounce for Ethan Nwaneri, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what he knows about the youngster’s future at Arsenal.

Nwaneri is among the most gifted stars Arsenal have produced in their academy over recent times and made 37 appearances last term despite starting the campaign as a 17-year-old. Nwaneri more than proved he’s ready for first-team football, notching nine goals in the season.

However, unlike Myles Lewis-Skelly who Arsenal successfully convinced to sign a new contract in late-June, ironing out an agreement with Nwaneri isn’t quite so straightforward.

The versatile attacker has entered the final year of his existing contract and according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are in severe danger of losing their young ace.

Furthermore, the reporter suggested reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are among those who’ll be on Nwaneri’s doorstep if he leaves.

“I think they’re going to lose him,” declared Bailey. “Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything.

“I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer.

“Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

Bailey painted a very bleak picture for Arsenal, and soon after, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided an update of his own on YouTube.

Romano painted a totally different picture, insisting that not only are Arsenal in active talks to extend Nwaneri’s deal, but the player is also keen on staying.

However, there is one issue Arsenal must iron out before the transfer speculation can be dismissed entirely.

“Arsenal in active talks with the agents of Ethan Nwaneri,” began Romano. “The player is really still keen on staying at Arsenal.

“So after [Myles] Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal always wanted to extend the contract of Nwaneri.”

Nwaneri wants specific guarantees from Arsenal

Romano then went on to detail the biggest issue Arsenal face in tying the youngster down to fresh terms.

“There is some discussion to do on game-time,” added Romano. “Because obviously Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke… Arsenal are working on several profiles and on the player’s camp they want to understand what Arsenal’s plan is for [Nwaneri] before putting pen to paper.

“So the conversations remain active and positive and Nwaneri is keen on staying at Arsenal, but also seeking guarantees in terms of game-time.”

Romano concluded by stating: “Nwaneri is going to be one of the stories to follow in terms of new deal negotiations for Arsenal in the next days because there are still some points to clarify with the player’s camp and family.”

