Nico Williams is Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream’ addition on the left wing and Arsenal WILL sign multiple forwards this summer, though Fabrizio Romano has explained why patience is now the key word for the Gunners.

Arsenal put their patchy Premier League form to one side on Tuesday when producing one of the greatest results in the club’s recent history. The Gunners demolished LaLiga and Champions League holders Real Madrid, with Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka in particular catching the eye.

Yet despite Arsenal showcasing what they’re capable of without a recognised striker, Arteta and Co are well aware of the even greater heights they can reach through a select few impactful additions.

Taking to YouTube, Fabrizio Romano confirmed what has long been suspected – Arsenal will sign both a winger AND a striker in the upcoming summer window.

The club’s favoured option for the left side to serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli is Nico Williams.

The electric Spain international, 22, has been on Arsenal’s radar for two years and the Gunners attempted to sign the player last summer. A deal did not advance amid Williams’ willingness to stay with Athletic Bilbao for one more season.

Chelsea and Barcelona put the feelers out too, while Bayern Munich’s interest in the livewire forward is more recent.

Williams can be signed via a €58m release clause and recent reports out of Spain have suggested the Spaniard is already thinking about his next move.

But according to Romano, Arsenal and their rival suitors are highly unlikely to learn of Williams’ intentions until May 21 at the earliest.

Explaining why, Romano stated: “The appreciation from Arsenal is there. Last summer Arsenal, Barcelona and also Chelsea – these three clubs tried to sign Nico Williams but the player decided to stay at Athletic Club.

“One of the reasons why he decided to stay is obviously he loves the club, he loves the city, his family is there, so the relationship between Nico and Athletic Bilbao is excellent.

“But also they have the Europa League final in Bilbao…

“Athletic (assuming they advance) play the Europa League final at the San Mames Stadium and they hope to be there (on May 21).

“So basically what they feel at Athletic Club is the player will not entertain any negotiations now. So forget about Nico Williams committing to any move now.

“Nico is going to be fully focused on Athletic, fully focused on LaLiga, Europa League, everything with Athletic Club, and then closer to the end of the season he will make a decision for his future.

“His agents are obviously working for his future. They had contacts with Arsenal, they know about Chelsea’s interest. Let’s see what Barcelona decide to do but for Barcelona everything will be lower because of Financial Fair Play.

“Arsenal will sign a striker but will also sign a winger. Nico Williams is considered the perfect player by Mikel Arteta.

“And also Chelsea appreciate the player so there’s going to be several clubs in the race, Arsenal will be there for sure, but not only them.

“But to get the green light from the player… I don’t think this (before the Europa League final) will be the right moment where we will say ‘okay, Nico Williams has decided he will go there.’

“It will take time and they (the suitors) will need to respect the timing of the player.”

Latest Arsenal news – Critical double deal accelerates

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a pair of vitally important Arsenal deals are ramping up.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for a blockbuster summer window, though aside from new recruits, Andrea Berta must also conclude business in-house.

Near the top of the agenda is ironing out brand new contracts for academy graduates, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Work on extensions begun all the way back in February and per the latest from Romano, Arsenal have now reached the stage where they’re ready to present their proposals.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter wrote: “New contract proposals ready and talks underway since February for both Ethan Nwaneri & Myles Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal are working on it.”

