Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Arsenal’s transfer business ahead of the final week of the summer transfer window but ruled out a big-money swoop for a top target.

The north London outfit are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s engine room after the Spaniard played his part in helping his homeland claim glory at Euro 2024 over the summer.

The 28-year-old is set to join goalkeeper David Raya and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori as the club’s new signings this summer as the Gunners look to go one better than they have the last two seasons and claim Premier League title success.

But in order to do that there was always a feeling that Arsenal needed to make three or four quality additions to their squad and Romano feels there could still be some activity over the coming days, in addition to Merino.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “In terms of opportunities, I would keep, in Arsenal’s case, the door open. Still nothing imminent, still nothing closer, but Arsenal are considering opportunities on the market, so I would keep the door open for a last-minute chance.

“I don’t think it’s going to be something very big. I see rumours on players like Nico Williams. I don’t think Arsenal will do something like that, I think if they decide to do something, it’s going to be something for a back-up and opportunity in the final days.”

Another goalkeeper does look likely if Aaron Ramsdale gets his wish for more playing time elsewhere.

Ramsdale – once a £30m signing for Arsenal – is not viewed as a regular starter by Arteta. Yet with less than a week of the transfer window remaining, he is still at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have lined up Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as a replacement for Ramsdale, but everything is on standby until the England international can leave the club.

In terms of other players who could leave, the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Kieran Tierney and Jakub Kiwior could all move on over the next week.

Arsenal to miss out on Lookman swoop

One player who looks unlikely to be Arsenal-bound is Serie A star Ademola Lookman, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly having reached a crucial ‘agreement’ as they advance towards his capture.

Reports on Thursday then claimed that Arsenal sporting director Edu had drawn up a £43million player-plus-cash ‘offer’ for Lookman which would see Kiwior join Atalanta as part of the deal.

However, both Arsenal and Liverpool have fallen behind in the transfer race. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, PSG are making progress in their bid to sign the versatile attacker and have ‘reached a total verbal agreement’ with him on personal terms.

The 26-year-old ‘wants to join PSG with immediate effect’, as he knows it is a brilliant opportunity to take the next step in his career.