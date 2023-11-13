Romano provides key update on Arsenal exit with Chelsea switch ruled out for January

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Aaron Ramsdale as the Arsenal goalkeeper faces an uncertain future at the Emirates.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Ramsdale has been attracting interest from several sides as his Arsenal future remains up in the air.

David Raya has been Mikel Arteta’s preferred option in the Premier League of late and the England international won’t be happy about playing second fiddle for too long.

Chelsea have been among the clubs looking at Ramsdale, but Romano has ruled that move out for the time being as Mauricio Pochettino’s side aren’t looking for a new goalkeeper in January.

“I think it’s a possibility because he’s not playing but it’s not guaranteed as well,” Romano told the Debrief Podcast when asked about Ramsdale’s potential departure.

“It’s not easy, goalkeepers usually move when there’s a domino effect and at the moment we’re not seeing that effect, and in the January transfer window clubs are not usually changing their goalkeeper.

“Ramsdale wants to play more but from what I’m heard he’s also prepared to fight for his place. I can also guarantee that he’s not a target for Chelsea and they’re not going to sign a goalkeeper in January.”

Ramsdale knows England spot is at risk

The 25-year-old is a popular figure in north London, but he will be well aware that sitting on the bench could be harmful for his England career.

Gareth Southgate has admitted that he won’t be able to make any promises to Ramsdale while he is currently out of the starting 11 at Arsenal.

The England boss has included the 25-year-old in his latest squad, but he is deemed to be below Jordan Pickford in the pecking order.

While the exit talk isn’t likely to go away any time soon, Arteta is still adamant that Ramsdale will have a role to play between now and the end of the season.

“We just want the best for our players and we try to do that, and we know the influence that we can have – sometimes positively, sometimes not so positively, towards them,” Arteta told reporters.

“This is a team sport that needs 24 players that have to fulfil a role. And the role that you have in August, it might be very different to the one you have in March.

“So making early decisions, in my experience, is not something good at all and as well because the team has certain needs that has to be accomplished.

“You need everyone and Aaron has a really important role in the team.”

Ramsdale is under contract at Arsenal until 2026, with the option of an extra year. Given his international career could be on the line, he will soon have a big decision to make.

