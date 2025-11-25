Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal are edging ever “closer” towards a major agreement with a star player, with two more big names also due to discuss new contracts and with reports in Spain revealing ambitious plans to sign one of LaLiga’s biggest stars.

The Gunners embarked on a major summer spending spree that saw the club outspend all 19 of their fellow Premier League sides when it came to net spending, with sporting director Andrea Berta overseeing a spree that set them back a table-topping £257m (€295m, $340m).

And while questions were raised over how many of those signings would improve Arsenal‘s first XI, the impact those new arrivals have had cannot be denied, with Mikel Arteta widely acknowledged to now boast the strongest squad in the Premier League.

Also fancied to go deep into the Champions League, speculation has risen in recent weeks that Arteta could look for further squad additions in the winter window to boost his side over the second half of the campaign.

However, Romano insists Arsenal’s sole focus now is on tying down the next wave of top stars to new deals, with the club having already negotiated fresh terms with the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Miles Lewis-Skelly in recent months.

Next in line is Bukayo Saka and providing an update on the Here We Go podcast, Romano declared an agreement was closing in.

“At the moment, it’s very quiet. Arsenal’s focus is on contracts. Bukayo Saka, expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal until 2030 as soon as possible. The agreement is getting closer. It’s not signed or done yet, but it will get done.”

Naming the two players likely to soon follow suit, Romano continued: “Then there is Jurrien Timber. Arsenal are also negotiating with Timber over a new deal. And then also Declan Rice.

“For Rice, it’s not an urgent situation, but I think in the next months discussions will start between Rice and Arsenal over a new contract.”

“Arsenal, more than on new players, are focused on keeping the players they have while doing fantastic at the moment this season.”

Spanish reports convinced Arsenal have major signing planned

Despite Romano’s indications that Arsenal are unlikely to spend any more money on new signings in January, reports in Spain are adamant the Gunners are still planning something big.

And with the left side of Arsenal’s attack still perceived as an apparent weakness, despite the improved form of Leandro Trossard of late, a new report has gone all out in claiming Berta is poised to move for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo after the Brazilian now made it clear he wants to leave the Bernabeu.

Regarded as one of the biggest stars in Spain, the winger has fallen down the pecking order this season under Xabi Alonso, having been restricted to just three starts in LaLiga and one in the Champions League.

As a result, he has been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

However, according to the latest from Fichajes, it is the Gunners who ‘want to sign him’ in an ‘ambitious move’.

Per the report, Arsenal are ‘back in the spotlight’ and ready to make ‘an ambitious move’ for Rodrygo, whose future is ‘generating a major buzz in the transfer market’.

They claim the 24-year-old is ‘seriously considering a change of scene’ due to his lack of minutes under Alonso, with Arsenal looking to ‘take advantage of his stance as soon as possible’.

But with Fichajes not exactly one of the most trusted outlets in Spain, and with no other serious reports confirming a move is imminent, this one might be best filed under fanciful at best, with Arsenal’s January focus very much on retaining their top stars, rather than adding to them.

