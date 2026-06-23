Arsenal’s chances of signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa have received a major thumbs-up from Fabrizio Romano, who believes the player is set to green-light a potential £100m-plus move, and with TEAMtalk revealing exactly why the England playmaker wants to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

The north London side ended a 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England recently, and could have secured a remarkable treble had they not lost in the Carabao Cup and Champions League finals; the latter on a penalty shoot-out to PSG.

Now, in an effort to go one better next season, Arsenal have identified the left side of their attack as one area of improvement – and they are ready to lock on to a deal to prise England star Rogers away from Aston Villa.

While any deal would cost in excess of £100m (€116m, $132m), the Gunners are not perturbed by the cost and, according to Romano, a move to bring the 13-cap England star to Emirates Stadium is rapidly advancing.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “I would still mention a name that I have been mentioning for the last months on Liverpool, and it’s a name I want to keep there.

“It’s not something new, because if you follow the channel, you know I am always mentioning him, but Bradley Barcola remains a player appreciated by Liverpool.

“So, we should not forget about Barcola, who is also appreciated by Arsenal, but the priority for Arsenal remains Morgan Rogers.

“So, Arsenal want to sign Morgan Rogers, and Arsenal will go all in for Morgan Rogers; that’s the expectation.”

And in a new update on Monday evening, Romano told his YouTube channel why a move to bring the 47-goal star to north London is rapidly starting to gather pace…

READ MORE: Agent Rice ‘charming’ Rogers to join Arsenal as Berta goes all out for Aston Villa superstar

Romano: Arsenal advancing towards Morgan Rogers transfer

The transfer oracle stated: “I keep mentioning Morgan Rogers as the number one, two and three target for Arsenal.

“They want to go for him.

“They made very good progress on the player’s side, so Arsenal are working hard on a deal to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

“They are in conversations; they are in negotiations. The deal is absolutely on!

“So, Morgan Rogers to Arsenal is a really concrete story on the player’s side.

“Then there is the club-to-club side, and obviously, it’s going to take some time before we know how the negotiations will progress, how much Arsenal will offer, how much Aston Villa want.

“It’s still early stages between clubs, but it’s advancing on the player’s side.

“There is no doubt he’s the player wanted by Mikel Arteta.

“He’s the player seen as the top, top target, so they are ready to make a big investment on Morgan Rogers.

“The player is also very tempted by this possibility to go to Arsenal.

“The project is ambitious.

“They won the Premier League last season, Champions League finalists till the penalties, so the feeling is very good between Morgan Rogers and Arsenal.

“Now, it’s on closing this agreement between the clubs.

“The conversations again will continue very soon, but I expect Arsenal to focus this summer, the beginning of the summer transfer window, on Morgan Rogers.”

TEAMtalk understands that, as a result, an official Arsenal bid for Rogers is imminent, though their approach could open the floodgates for other sides to make their move.

Understandably, Aston Villa would very much like to keep their star man at Villa Park, especially given he committed to a new deal through to 2031 in November last year.

However, sources are adamant that Rogers feels now is the right time to take the next step in his career and is ready to push for a move to Arsenal.

In addition to Rogers, Arsenal also want to add a new central midfielder to their ranks, and a report last week listed seven players they are ready to target.

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