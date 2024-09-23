Roy Keane tears into Arsenal display after brutal put down of fellow pundit in Man City draw

Roy Keane interrupted fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards to take a brutal swipe at 10-man Arsenal following their absorbing draw with Premier League rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners led 2-1 at the break thanks to a stunning strike from Riccardo Califiori and a Gabriel header from another set piece, but Leandro Trossard’s red card just before half-time left them sitting back and defending that lead throughout the whole second period before John Stones’ leveller in the 98th minute.

And speaking after the game former City star Richards was hailing Arsenal’s defensive performance, and in particular the efforts of centre-back pairing William Saliba and Gabriel, before he was brutally shot down by fellow pundit Keane.

Richards told Sky Sports: “Gabriel and Saliba were unbelievable. To defend like that for 45 minutes in the second half against the best team in the league is remarkable.

“When Gabriel came to Arsenal he was making a few mistakes, but he has changed his game to be reliable.’

Manchester United legend Keane then interrupted Richards and said: “They conceded two goals. They couldn’t have defended that well. They conceded two goals. Can I tell you something? Teams can get a result with ten men… it has happened before.

“It’s like we’re making out they did something extraordinary. Listen Arsenal did well but Man City were really poor, no overlaps, no movement.

“It was more poor play from Man City than brilliant Arsenal defending.”

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal legend admits Gunners benefitted from ‘massive mistake’

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright praised his old side for denying City their fifth straight league win but believes they were the beneficiaries of a ‘massive mistake’.

The City players complained to referee Oliver after Calafiori’s sensational goal as they felt the free-kick in the build-up was not taken from the position the foul occurred and were then frustrated Kyle Walker was not allowed to return to his position following a conversation with the official.

“I wouldn’t want that goal scored against me,” Wright admitted on Premier League Productions. “I sympathise with Man City.

“Surely if you call the captain’s in you give them the opportunity to get back into position and then you blow the whistle. That just seems very logical to me. That should have happened.”

Wright also believes that decision encouraged Oliver to “even things up” by sending off Trossard 26 minutes later, something Mikel Arteta was left fuming about.

“If Trossard doesn’t get sent off, I think a lot of the chat would be about the mistake Michael Oliver has made with Kyle Walker,” Wright added.

“But even the foul [by Trossard] could easily have been a yellow card. So to kick the ball away, with everything that’s happened, there’s no excuse for it. I think he will look back and think, “gosh, what was I doing?”

“I was thinking that at some stage he [Oliver] is going to look to even it up because that was a massive mistake that he made with Kyle Walker.

“I think Trossard gave him the opportunity – not to send him off because there was no one else to blame but him – but I think something else would have happened and he would have evened it up somewhere else.

“I genuinely do, because that would have been a massive mistake from the officials, what he did to Kyle Walker there.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal battling Real Madrid for Argentinian sensation, with transfer talks ‘open’

The late goal ensures Pep Guardiola’s men remain top of the Premier League, one point above Liverpool and two of Arsenal, who are currently fourth.

City’s next Premier League fixture is away to Newcastle United, while Arsenal host Leicester City next weekend.