Rumoured Arsenal transfer rubbished in reminder of big clubs hierarchy

A rumoured transfer between Arsenal and Barcelona is “extremely unlikely” to occur, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, explaining the many reasons why.

Arsenal splashed the cash over the summer, with the bulk of that money spent on Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

Eze has already shown a penchant for chipping in with crucial goals and assists and his immediate impact has raised questions about the long-term future of Martin Odegaard.

Whether Mikel Arteta will select his two playmakers in the same starting XI is open to debate. If only one makes the cut, Eze is making a compelling case for why he should get the nod over Arsenal’s captain during the Norwegian’s absence with a knee injury.

Recent reports in Spain claimed Barcelona were looking into a move for Odegaard in 2026. Such a move would ruffle feathers in Spain, not least because Odegaard used to play for Real Madrid.

But according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, Odegaard to Barcelona is practically a non-starter.

“I can not see Arsenal entertaining an offer for Odegaard,” began Jones. “Part of that is that if Barcelona are the ones to test the water, how much are they putting on the table to make it tempting?

“I know Barcelona still have a magic touch, but we can not pretend they have the financial power to push Arsenal into a sale of one of their most important players.

“Arsenal are one of the most powerful clubs in the transfer market and you don’t just take players away against their will. Odegaard is a special player to them and that has been reflected in his status as club captain.

“He will be desperate to get back into action and to start reminding people of what he brings to this side. Because Arsenal have been so impressive recently, it’s easy to forget how good he is when he links up with Bukayo Saka or when he’s setting the tempo and rhythm of a game.

“Even though they have signed a lot of players recently, happily losing Odegaard is extremely unlikely.”

Arsenal now a true heavyweight in the transfer market

As mentioned by Jones, Arsenal are now among the game’s true heavyweights in the transfer market, both in their appeal with players and their ability to spend.

William Saliba recently spurned confirmed interest from Real Madrid in favour of signing a new contract at the Emirates.

Martin Zubimendi rejected the chance to join Liverpool two summers ago. Less than six months later, the Spaniard had struck a broad agreement to join Arsenal instead and he’s now starring in Arteta’s midfield.

Even Manchester United couldn’t cope with Arsenal in the market last summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Man Utd and Sporting CP had struck a club-to-club agreement for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swede only had eyes for Arsenal.

Sporting repeatedly attempted to push Gyokeres to Old Trafford but the striker resisted their efforts and ultimately secured the only move he wanted – to north London.

And of course, it would be remiss not to mention Eze dropping Tottenham like a bad habit the moment Arsenal thundered in with an offer of their own.

Gone are the days of clubs even the size of Barcelona cherry-picking those Arsenal do not wish to lose like Odegaard.

